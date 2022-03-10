Bare Bones Brewery in Oshkosh releasing anti-Putin beer with funds going to support Ukraine

Bare Bones Brewery in Oshkosh is brewing Putin Huylo using a recipe from Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine. Proceeds from the beer sales will go to support Ukraine.

OSHKOSH - A naked Vladimir Putin sitting on a throne surrounded by images of war isn't the beer label artwork that Bare Bones Brewery owner Dan Dringoli would have chosen, but it's worth it if the strong ale inside the cans and on tap raises a couple thousand dollars to help people in Ukraine.

Bare Bones is brewing Putin Huylo, a dry-hopped strong ale clocking in at 8% ABV following a beer recipe from Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine.

The artwork is also from the Ukrainian brewer.

Wanting to do something to help the Ukrainian people under attack from the Russian military, Dringoli said head brewer Jody Cleveland did some internet sleuthing and found Pravda's Brew For Ukraine initiative.

Pravda posted recipes of five beers and label artwork on its website. Brew For Ukraine encourages brewers around the world to make Pravda beers and donate proceeds to its relief fund.

Dringoli said they chose the strong ale because Ukrainians are strong people and it's not a style they regularly brew, making it something unique for Bare Bones beer drinkers.

"If I'm being a 100% honest we wouldn't be using that label design," he said.

But in order to have the labels ready when the beer finishes fermenting in two weeks, the printer needed artwork immediately.

Pravda, which reportedly stopped brewing beer to make Molotov cocktails to be used by the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, isn't afraid of making statements with its beer labels. Earlier this month, Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee released a Pravda beer with a label that includes "Putin is a Dick" written across an image of Putin's forehead to support Ukraine.

About 75 cases of Bare Bones Putin Huylo will be sold in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans for $12 with $6 going to the account set up by Pravda. Additionally, $4 of each pint sold on tap will be donated. Putin Huylo will be sold at Bare Bones taprooms in Oshkosh and Menasha and possibly other select locations depending on interest from the distributor.

Look for cans of Putin Huylo sometime around March 25.

