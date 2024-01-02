Bare mountains: Paltry Sierra Nevada snowpack signals slow start for California’s water needs

As ski bums and snowboarders already know well, the Sierra Nevada has seen little snow this winter. California’s water agency confirmed it Tuesday, reporting that the state had only 25% of its average snowpack for this time of year.

It’s the worst start for California’s watershed in a decade and a stark contrast from precipitation levels just one year ago as record-setting rain and snow blanketed the state.

Without more snow in the coming weeks, water experts say they may soon grow concerned about future drought implications. Not only does the state rely on the snowpack for roughly a third of its water supply, but it also helps protect against devastating wildfires in the dry, hot months in summer and fall.

“It’s not quite time to panic yet,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab. “You could look at the next few weeks as a turning point. If we have these next few storms, but then it’s dry after that, it’s really going to be a problem.”

The California Department of Water Resources ahead of its first survey of the water year, which began Oct. 1, said the network of gauges up and down the Sierra measured the snowpack at 19% of normal in the southern Sierra, 27% in the central Sierra and 28% in the northern Sierra.

Statewide, the amount of snow saved in the mountains accounts for 12% of what’s average come April 1, when the water year’s last survey is performed. The snow season runs through then, which gives water managers three more months to plan. Still, chances for significant water restrictions in the summer remain low thanks to record water behind California’s reservoirs saved from last year’s precipitation.

The average snow-water equivalent statewide was 2½ inches of water, down from 17½ inches at the same time in 2023, or 185% of the average for that time of year, according to DWR officials.

At Phillips Station in El Dorado County, officials said the water content was 3 inches for a snow depth measuring 7½ inches — about 30% of average. That was a fraction of the snow-water equivalent seen a year ago when Phillips Station was measuring 177% of average.

While most California ski resorts are open, most appear to have several lifts closed and are relying on artificial snow. Winter storms are forecast for the high Sierra through Thursday, followed by another dry pattern.

The meager start to the snow year follows one of California’s largest snowpacks ever measured after a series of storms brought statewide levels to 237% of normal statewide in April.

“It is vastly different today,” said Sean de Guzman, who leads DWR’s snow surveys. “It is still far too early to determine what will happen between now and April 1.”

This year’s first measurement was the worst since 2014, when state water officials measured the water content at just 19% of average across the mountains.

Last year’s snowpack can still be seen in the state’s major reservoirs, which remain slightly more full than historic averages, at 116% of capacity.

As of Tuesday, Oroville Reservoir, the state’s main water bank, stood at 68% total capacity; the federally-controlled Shasta Lake reservoir measured 69% while Folsom Lake on the American River was at 48% capacity.

Scientists have warned that California is experiencing a long-term depletion of the snowpack. Just like years of more extreme wet and dry years, less snow is a symptom of climate change as fossil fuel emissions warm global temperatures.

Schwartz said El Niño conditions have led to warmer weather and more rainfall this winter. But an abundance of rain does not make up for lack of snowfall, a key reserve in the coming year.

“While our overall precipitation picture is better, it won’t solve the issue of not having snow,” said Schwartz. “The biggest challenge we face is figuring out where our water is going to come from when snowpack does disappear.”

Some have raised concerns of the way California measures snowpack data. By including additional stations only when they have snow, a Mercury News analysis showed, state numbers may be artificially inflated and even mask long-term declines.

The analysis found that 2023’s record snowpack was not the largest on record, but the fourth largest. And that average snowpack has declined over the long term — dropping from an average of 29.2 inches between 1987 and 2023 to 25.6 inches.