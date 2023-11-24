Barefoot Beach Preserve opens Friday with limited parking and portable restrooms

Barefoot Beach Preserve is opening Friday with limited parking.

Collier County Parks & Recreation announced the preserve is opening at 8 a.m. with parking lots two and three available, along with four portable restrooms and one wash station for public use.

Parking lot one will remain closed.

Collier park rangers will monitor parking availability on site and provide directions where beachgoers can access the beach.

Barefoot Beach preserve, located at 503 Barefoot Beach Blvd., sustained huge damage after Hurricane Ian Sept. 28, 2022.

For more information, call the Collier County Parks & Recreation Division at (239) 252-4000.

