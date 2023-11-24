Barefoot Beach Preserve, pounded by Hurricane Ian, is open for visitors again. What to know

It's not like we need any more reminders about how powerful and destructive Hurricane Ian was, especially along the Southwest Florida coast.

But the news from Collier County announcing that the Barefoot Beach Preserve is reopening this morning (Nov. 24) at 8 a.m. is a reminder since it has taken almost 14 months to get to this point making the preserve safe and accessible for visitors.

Barefoot Beach Preserve is 345 acres of natural land and one of the last undeveloped barrier islands on Florida’s Southwest coast.

Barefoot Beach Preserve reopens in Collier County: What to know

WHERE IS THE PRESERVE: 503 Barefoot Beach Boulevard, Naples, Florida.

PARKING: Parking lots two and three will be available for parking. Parking lot one will remain CLOSED. Collier County Park Rangers will monitor parking availability on-site and provide directions where beachgoers can access the beachRESTROOMS: There will be four portable restrooms and one wash station provided for public use

WEBSITE: https://www.collierparks.com/collier_park/barefoot-beach-preserve

Barefoot Beach Preserve: Did you know?

Named one of America's Top Ten Beaches by Dr. Beach

It's home to numerous animal species, including the land-dwelling gopher tortoise and a variety of sea turtles that nest on the beach

The park includes a mile-long boardwalk nature trail, estuary waters for canoe tours and a long stretch of natural beach

It's ADA compliant

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Barefoot beach in Collier County opens for first time since hurricane