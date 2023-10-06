New Barefoot Landing townhouse community coming to North Myrtle Beach, SC

A new community is coming to the Barefoot Landing area.

The Townes at Barefoot is a 57 unit townhouse community located at 5211 Double Eagle Way in North Myrtle Beach.

The townhouses, which sits next to the Intracoastal Waterway, come in two different styles. The two-story version has three bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and is 1,672 square feet.

The three-story option has four bedrooms and 3-3.5 bathrooms and is 2,102 square feet.

The Townes at Barefoot is owned by the home building company PulteGroup, who have built 10 communities across the Grand Strand and southern North Carolina region.

Pulte Group Corporate Communications Manager Macey Kessler did not return a request for comment.

Barefoot Townes also has a community saltwater swimming pool and access to other amenities that the Barefoot Landing community provides.

The new community is also close to several different golf courses in North Myrtle Beach, such as The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, The Grand Dunes Golf Club, Azalea Sands Golf Club and more.

The Dunes Club, located at 9000 North Ocean Blvd. and one of the oldest links on the Grand Strand, was recently voted one of Sun News readers’ favorite golf courses and will host Myrtle Beach’s first PGA tournament in 2024.

Another one of the Grand Strand’s oldest golf courses, Azalea Sands recently renovated its clubhouse, greens and fairway. Azalea Sands is located at 2100 Highway 17 South.