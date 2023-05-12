Man who was allegedly covered in blood, barefoot while knocking on doors in Eighty Four arrested

A man who was allegedly covered in blood and barefoot while going door to door in Eighty Four on Wednesday morning has been arrested.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Police searching for man who was barefoot, covered in blood while knocking on neighbors’ doors

According to police, Matthew Ross, 41, was arrested at a BP gas station Thursday night by state police.

Police said Ross’ probation officer recognized him from Wednesday’s Channel 11 report and helped them track him down.

Ross is charged with criminal trespassing, loitering and prowling at night time and disorderly conduct.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

At least 5 injured in head-on crash involving PRT bus in Pittsburgh Rep. George Santos turns self in, facing wire fraud, money laundering charges Hilton Hotel manager arrested for allegedly waking up guest by sucking on his toes VIDEO: ‘Beyond a miracle’: Community honors heroes who rescued Ambridge family from burning house DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts