Barefoot Movement presents holiday show, donations drives and more news in weekly dose

The Barefoot Movement will present its Holiday Show Dec. 15 at Thrasher Opera House in Green Lake.

FOND DU LAC — The Barefoot Movement Holiday Show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Thrasher Opera House.

Selections include Chuck Berry’s “Run Run Rudolph,” Perry Como’s “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” along with traditional music, “Oh Holy Night” and “Hark The Herald Angels Sing.”

The Barefoot Movement, an acoustic band, has been recording and touring since 2011. They have recorded three studio albums, a live album, a holiday album, among others. They also won the 2014 IBMA Momentum Award.

Tickets are $25 and available at thrasheroperahouse.com or 920-294-4279. Thrasher Opera House is at 506 Mill St., Green Lake.

Remember when ...: Remember when the old post office was on First Street? Here's how mail changed in Fond du Lac.

Welcome to your weekly dose. Here is more news from throughout Fond du Lac County.

Donations to benefit New Beginnings Pregnancy Care

National Exchange Bank & Trust, 130 S. Main St., is collecting items under the Christmas tree in its lobby throughout the holiday season. This year, donations will benefit the New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center Inc., an organization that provides a nurturing environment for pregnant and parenting mothers in crisis situations.

Items needed include pacifiers, crib sheets, infant socks, newborn and 0-3 month clothes, 0-3 and 3-6 month onesies and sleepers, sleep sacks, hooded bath towels, washcloths, bibs, baby toiletries (wash, diaper rash ointment, etc.), diapers (in sizes newborn, 4, 5 and 6), pullups of all sizes, infant toys, gently used children’s clothing up to 3T, maternity clothes, cookie sheets, 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dishes, bed pillows, kitchen towels, pot holders/oven mitts, bathroom hand towels and tool kits.

For more information, visit nebat.com.

December blood drives to boost Red Cross supply

Blood drives are scheduled in the Fond du Lac area to benefit the American Red Cross. Winter is a difficult time to keep blood and platelets available and you can help by making a donation.

To donate, individuals must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification will be required at check-in.

Local drives are scheduled for:

Dec. 12: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E. Second St., Fond du Lac;

Dec. 15: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.;

Dec. 19: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St., Ripon; and

Dec. 26: Noon to 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W. Rolling Meadows Drive Fond du Lac.

Schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Thrasher accepting gift, food donations for local groups

Thrasher Opera House is a drop-off site for the Adopt-A-Teen Tree as well as the Green Lake County Food Pantry.

Stop in the lobby of the Thrasher, 506 Mill St., Green Lake, to view the tree full of gift ideas. New, unwrapped gifts should be dropped off at the Thrasher by Dec. 12.

Non-perishable food items or cash donations for the food pantry also can be dropped off anytime.

The annex/lobby is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 920-294-4279.

Local businesses, DAR mark 250th anniversary of Boston Tea Party

On Dec. 16, local businesses will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, in partnership with the Fond du Lac Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Participating businesses will feature a specialty drink to raise awareness of the historic event that led to colonial patriots declaring their independence from British rule in 1776.

Participating businesses are Beans and Bites, CC’s Chocolates Café, Downtown Deli, Just Love Coffee Cafe, Lavish Coffee, One Main Café, Reach Out-Solid Grounds Coffee, Stone Oak Coffee Haus, and Urban Fuel.

Attendees are asked to donate new or gently used books for elementary and middle school children. Books will be donated to organizations that encourage reading skill development.

For more information about the event or the Fond du Lac Chapter of DAR, email admin@fdlchapterdar.org.

Whitenack, nurse at St. Agnes, earns DAISY Award

Registered Nurse Jackie Whitenack, has been named a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses winner at SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital.

Registered Nurse Jackie Whitenack has been named a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses winner at SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the care provided to patients and their families. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen based on specific criteria. Awards are presented to one recipient on a quarterly basis.

Whitenack was nominated by a patient and family member. She was recognized during a ceremony and was given an “Extraordinary Nurse” certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and sculpture called A Healer’s Touch.

For more information, visit DAISYfoundation.org.

Fondy Food Pantry awarded $20,000 from Medica

Fondy Food Pantry has received $20,000 toward food and nutrition security from Medica.

Medica has provided $500,000 in funding across five states. Food banks throughout the country are pressed to meet the demand. State and county-level food insecurity data are available on Feeding America’s website.

In addition to the funding, Medica employees have volunteered more than 1,000 hours in 2023 at food distribution organizations throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Seibel Family Singers concert: Seibel Family Singers will celebrate 25 years with Christmas concert that almost couldn't happen

Seibel family presents 25th Christmas concert

The 25th annual Seibel Family Christmas Concert is scheduled for Dec. 16. Show times are 1 and 6:30 p.m. at Fond du Lac High School’s Performing Arts Center, 801 Campus Dr. Tickets are free and can be picked up at Reach Out Books, 221 N. Peters Ave.

Red Cabin at Green Acres new owners celebrate with ribbon-cutting

Envision Greater Fond du Lac celebrated new ownership of Red Cabin at Green Acres with a ribbon cutting. Hailey Rohlfs and Sara Michaelson, center with scissors, said they will continue with traditions the restaurant is known for, and introduce new items. It is located at W2701 4th Street Road. For more information, visit https:// www. redcabingreenacres.com.

Get your dose — stay connected

Get your dose of local community news here each week. For updates throughout the week, visit fdlreporter.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

News tips

Send tips to news@fdlreporter.com.

See our contact page.

Our impact

The Fond du Lac Reporter — part of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin — strives to make a difference in our community. Read our 2022 Community Impact Report online.

Award-winning content

The Fond du Lac Reporter won four total awards in the 2022 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest.

Read more about the awards and follow links to the award-winning content by clicking here.

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate your readership! Support our work by subscribing. Find details online or call 1-877-424-5048 and give offer code W-C4 to subscribe.

Contact Mara Wegner at mwegner@gannett.com or 920-996-7241.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Barefoot Movement to present holiday show at Thrasher Opera House