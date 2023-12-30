Barefoot skiing tournament to take place on Lake Norman
The 46th annual Lake Norman Barefoot Skiing Tournament is set to take place on New Year’s Day.
The event will take place from noon until 3 p.m. on Monday.
It will be held at Lake Norman Marina and hosted by the Carolina Show Ski Team.
It is one of the world’s longest-running and unique barefoot skiing tournaments.
Admission is free and concessions will be available onsite.
For more information, click here.
