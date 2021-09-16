Barely half of US adults can name all three branches of government: Survey

Just 56% of adults can name all three branches of government, and that's an improvement, according to a new survey.

The 2021 figure is the highest it has been since 2006, according to the 2021 Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey. It's up 5 percentage points from 2020. But the survey also found that 1 in 5 adults could not name even one of the executive, legislative, or judicial branches.

The study of the nation's representative knowledge of civics is conducted every year ahead of Constitution Day on Sept. 17.

"Higher proportions of the public have a foundational awareness of the three branches and the protections in the First Amendment," said Kathleen Jamieson, the director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania. "But this knowledge appears to have been purchased at a real cost."

That cost was a quarrelsome 2021 during which the executive, legislative, and judicial branches were "stress-tested," she said.

The analysis also showed that 61% of American adults incorrectly believe that Facebook is obligated to allow American users to represent themselves freely on the platform, and 35% can correctly state the terms in office for members of both houses of Congress.

A nonpartisan research company carried out the study between Aug. 3-8 with 1,007 adults, the survey stated.

The survey had a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

