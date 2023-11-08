Barfield’s Bar announces closing. SC agency plans to revoke license after murder outside

A Socastee area bar has decided to close following a notice from the state that it intended to revoke the bar’s alcohol license based on a series of violent incidents, including a recent murder.

Barfield’s Bar and Grille, at 4803 Highway 17 Bypass, posted on its Facebook page Tuesday evening that its last day to be open is Wednesday.

Attempts Tuesday to reach the owner of the bar were unsuccessful. Several calls to the bar also went unanswered.

“This decision was not made overnight and was an extremely difficult decision to make but, in an effort to preserve our name and give us the opportunity to carry our name to another location one day, we have decided to settle with the Department of Revenue,” the post said.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue filed a motion Oct. 25 for emergency suspension and expedited hearing regarding Barfield’s on-premise beer and wine permit and business by the drink liquor license, pending a hearing for permanent revocation.

The letter to the bar said that it “no longer has the reputation for peace and good order” and, with the recent acts of violence, that the continued sale of beer, wine and alcoholic liquor constitute “an immediate threat to the public’s health, safety and welfare.”

Horry County Police reported to the Department of Revenue that it has responded to numerous calls for service, including noise complaints, assaults, shots fired, narcotic violations, weapon violations, fights and a recent homicide that occurred Oct. 18.

Starquan Washington, 23, of Longs, died from injuries he received in a shooting outside the bar, police said. He was one of two people shot.

A Myrtle Beach man, Kvon Tyrese Lawhorn, 24, faces a murder charge in Washington’s death, an arrest warrant shows.

An affidavit from police attached to the motion said that officers obtained surveillance video from the bar. One of the cameras showed a view over and behind the bar. From this viewpoint, officers observed the bartender remove a firearm from his waistband and provided it to the subject, who later shoots the two victims, the affidavit said.

Police said the weapon is believed to be the same one recovered from bushes located behind the bar.

When interviewed by law enforcement, the bartender explained that the suspected shooter is a regular patron at the establishment, and it is a routine practice for employees to secure the patron’s firearm while he is in the establishment.

Police also responded to a shooting in January that happened outside Barfield’s Bar and Klockers Tavern, which is located next door. Apparently a large fight happened in between the two buildings, according to police.

In 2018, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson asked a judge for a court order to close Klocker’s, along with two other bars, citing multiple reports of fighting, assaults and public intoxication in the parking lot, shared with Barfield’s.