Barfresh Food Group Inc. (BRFH) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates (Revised)

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Barfresh Food Group Inc. BRFH came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.01 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.01, delivering no surprise.

Over the last four quarters, the company has not been able to surpass consensus EPS estimates.

Barfresh Food Group Inc.Which belongs to the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry, posted revenues of $0.71 million for the quarter ended September 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.14%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $1.57 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. Shares have lost about 38.5% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 13.8%.

What's Next for Barfresh Food Group Inc.

While Barfresh Food Group Inc. Has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Barfresh Food Group Inc. Was mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is breakeven on $1.30 million in revenues for the coming quarter and -$0.02 on $3.42 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Beverages - Soft drinks is currently in the bottom 30% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

(NOTE: This article is being republished to correct an error. The original version, published on November 16, 2020, should no longer be relied upon.)


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Barfresh Food Group Inc. (BRFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Latest Stories

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

    Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • No to a Loan-Debt-Forgiveness/COVID-Relief Compromise

    I must dissent from my colleague Robert VerBruggen on his proposed COVID-relief bill “compromise” for the same reasons that I rejected David French and Jonah Goldberg’s idea for a “compromise” on Court-packing. Why should Republicans give away the farm in exchange for a promise from Democrats not to take a manifestly harmful and unpopular action that would almost certainly backfire?Like VerBruggen, I would like to see a relief bill passed as soon as possible, but the truth of the matter is that Democrats appear unwilling to pass anything remotely reasonable until Joe Biden takes the oath of office. For political purposes, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will not budge from their $2.2 trillion HEROES Act and have refused to even consider the Trump administration’s offer of a $1.8 trillion compromise bill. I don’t see the merit in preventing the implementation of a student-loan-forgiveness plan that can potentially be reversed in court by backing an irreversible spending bill that will bail out irresponsible, unsustainable pension plans put in place by Democratic legislatures in blue states while handing out tax breaks to wealthy residents of those same states.

  • A 25-year-old man 'had the audacity' to make himself a pizza as he stole cash and a delivery car from a California pizzeria, police say

    Oscar Alexander Sanchez is accused of breaking into Big Slice Pizza shop in Fullerton, California, and taking cash along with the restaurant's car.

  • Ivanka Trump claims the media's "silent" on violence against conservatives as Proud Boys clash in DC

    Selectively edited video wrongly showing Trump supporters as victims of violence was shared in right-wing circles

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • US House to offer regular virus testing for members, staff

    After months without internal testing protocols, members of the U.S. House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing at the Capitol physician’s office when they return to Washington from their home states. The new testing is voluntary, but is intended to prevent an outbreak in the sprawling Capitol complex as members fly back and forth from their districts and cases spike around the country. In a letter to members of Congress on Sunday, Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote that his office is offering the testing “to be consistent with the spirit” of an order from Washington, D.C., that all travelers must obtain a coronavirus test prior to visiting the city and get a second test three to five days after arrival.

  • Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19

    Each of the four governors, representing both ends of America's political divide and a mix of urban and rural regions, cited health data showing the pandemic reaching its most perilous point yet in the United States, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and claim thousands more lives in the weeks ahead. Iowa, for example, has registered more than new 52,000 infections over the past two weeks, about the same number documented from March to mid-August, with COVID-19 accounting for one in every four patients now hospitalized in the state.

  • Trump administration official blocking Biden transition is reportedly looking for a new job herself

    Emily Murphy, the head of the federal General Services Administration, has suddenly rocketed from obscure bureaucrat to the woman preventing President-elect Joe Biden and his team from getting intelligence briefings, access to federal officials planning the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and other elements for a smooth and peaceful transfer of power.For the transition to start, Murphy has to "ascertain" that Biden likely won the election. She has yet to do so more than a week after it became clear Biden was elected, testing the patience of many Democrats and even some top Republicans. President Trump, who appointed Murphy in 2017, has not conceded the race.But while she won't allow Biden to prepare for his presidency, Murphy herself is looking for a new job, ABC News reports, citing a message in which she inquired about employment opportunities in 2021. A GSA spokesperson told ABC News that Murphy is not actively looking for a new job but added that it isn't unusual for people in government to consider their future options. Johnny McEntee, the 30-year-old head of Trump's Office of Presidential Personnel, has informed White House and administration employees that they will be fired if caught looking for new jobs, ABC News and other news organizations have reported. People are looking anyway.Murphy's "self-dealing" job search especially "exposes the hypocrisy" of the Trump administration's position, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) told ABC News. "That's a de facto recognition that there's an incoming administration, and it's not called Trump — it's called Biden."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Kamala Harris receives congratulatory welcome from several GOP senators who haven't acknowledged Biden’s win

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday returned to the Senate floor, where she cast the decisive vote to block President Trump's controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton. Before that, though, she received a series of what appeared to be congratulatory greetings from a number of her Republican colleagues, including some who haven't yet publicly acknowledged Trump's defeat.Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) have laid low when it comes to their stance on the election — Lankford has said President-elect Joe Biden should be receiving intelligence briefings during the "contested election" — but they both offered congratulations to Harris on Tuesday, as did Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who has previously said it "looks like it will be President Biden." Less surprisingly, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who was one of the first sitting GOP lawmakers to publicly acknowledge Biden's victory, also paid his dues.> VP Elect Sen. Kamala Harris was warmly embraced by GOP senators on the floor, many offering her congratulations despite still siding w/ Trump> > “Congratulations,” said GOP Sen Lankford to Harris> > Graham gave her a fist bump> > Sens Tim Scott, Rounds & Sasse also congratulated her> > — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) November 17, 2020The most confusing moment, though, came when Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) gave Harris a fist bump.> Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returns to the Senate floor to cast a vote today.> > Here, Harris can be seen extending her fist to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for a bump. pic.twitter.com/3Mtaaykjpl> > — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Graham has been quite vocal about his support for Trump's election challenges, and a friendly exchange with Harris certainly doesn't confirm that he's switching sides, but it does at least hint that he's aware of the reality of her victory.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • Pakistani Islamists' anti-France sit-in ends peacefully

    Thousands of supporters of a radical Islamic scholar on Tuesday ended their sit-in in the Pakistani capital over the republishing in France of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, which they deem blasphemous. The sit-in at the edge of Islamabad was disbanded after the protesters got assurances from the government that their demand for cutting diplomatic ties with France would be discussed in Parliament in three months. An agreement was reached between government ministers and leaders of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party shortly after midnight Monday, after which the protesters started dispersing.

  • Georgia Republicans privately wonder if anti-Trump suburbanites will help them in the Senate runoffs

    One of the reasons frequently offered for why Senate Republicans are humoring President Trump's baseless election fraud claims and refusal to concede his loss to President-elect Joe Biden is that they need his voters to turn out for twin Jan. 5 special Senate elections in Georgia. And in fact, the two GOP incumbents in the races, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), are strongly embracing Trump's election conspiracy theories, going so far as to attack Georgia's Republican secretary of state.But privately, Loeffler and Perdue say Trump is a double-edged sword, The Washington Post reports, citing a Nov. 10 phone call with donors and GOP operative Karl Rove, who is raising money for the joint election effort. Perdue said he and Loeffler need to turn out the Trump-GOP base again but also win over "people that may have voted for Biden but now may come back and vote for us because there was an anti-Trump vote in Georgia," the Post recounts. "And we think some of those people, particularly in the suburbs, may come back to us. And I'm hopeful of that."In fact, Biden won Georgia thanks to huge gains in the Atlanta suburbs that offset a decline in the Black share of the electorate, Nate Cohn explains at The New York Times, noting that while Black turnout was up, it was overtaken by a larger spike in non-Black votes.> As a result, Biden's gains were concentrated in a ring around Atlanta pic.twitter.com/nY8yg9NblE> > — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 17, 2020All four runoff candidates — Perdue, Loeffler, and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock — "are seeking to nationalize the contests and focus their messaging on the impact that victories could have for each side," notably which party controls the Senate, the Post reports. "Perdue's delicate approach — standing with Trump, but also privately acknowledging that the president's time in power could be waning and that he carries possible political liabilities" — contrasted Ossoff's strategy, evident in a Biden-embracing ad he released Tuesday."Look, the only way to beat this virus is to give our new president the chance to succeed," Ossoff says in the ad. "But David Perdue says he'll do everything in his power to make sure Joe Biden fails, just like he tried to do with President Obama."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Members of notorious Berlin crime family arrested over Green Vault jewel heist

    Three men were arrested in Germany on Tuesday in connection with last year’s €1bn (£896m) jewel robbery from Dresden’s famous Green Vault. The arrests come almost a year after the spectacular theft and are the first major breakthrough in the investigation. The three arrested men have not been named, but they are understood to be members of the Remmo Clan, one of Berlin’s most powerful organised crime groups. Police named two further members of the extended family as wanted in connection with the robbery. More than 1,600 police officers took part in early morning raids in Berlin’s Neukölln neighbourhood, an area widely regarded as Remmo Clan territory. “A total of 18 properties are currently being searched in Berlin, including ten apartments, garages and vehicles,” Dresden prosecutors said in a statement. “The focus of today's measures is the search for the stolen art treasures and possible evidence, such as storage media, items of clothing and tools.”

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Iran says U.S. move against it would face 'crushing' response

    Any U.S. attack on Iran would face a "crushing" response, an Iranian government spokesman said on Tuesday, following reports U.S. President Donald Trump asked for options for a strike on Iran's main nuclear site last week but decided against doing so. "Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response," spokesman Ali Rabiei said, in remarks streamed on an official government website. Citing a U.S. official, Reuters reported on Monday that Trump, with two months left in office, conferred with top advisers about the possibility of attacking the Natanz uranium enrichment plant - but was dissuaded by them from that option.