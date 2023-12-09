Barge charges bound over

Dec. 8—SUTTONS BAY — Embattled barge owner Donald Balcom is headed to circuit court to face criminal charges after state Attorney General Dana Nessel accused him of using Grand Traverse Bay as a "dumping ground."

Balcom on Friday waived a preliminary hearing that 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka previously delayed so the barge owner would have more time to find a permanent home for the vessel.

Repairing and moving the barge is what Daniel Bock, an assistant attorney general, previously told the court Balcom had to do to resolve the criminal case.

The owner of Balcom Marine Contracting faces charges, including a felony for the release of hazardous substances (oil) to waters of the state; and misdemeanors for trespass, marine safety violations and placement of fill material (the barge) on Great Lakes submerged lands without a permit.

Balcom stood mute when Stepka arraigned him on the charges Friday, so the judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf.

Nessel's office filed the charges in July, nearly two years after Balcom parked his barge near Paradesia Point north of Northport.

That's where the barge sat bottomed out until Balcom had it moved earlier this year. He moved it again in October, this time beaching it after getting permission from a property owner along M-22 south of Lee Point.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy had ordered Balcom in January 2022 to move the barge from that spot, less than a year after it threatened him that, if his barge sunk again, he would face criminal charges.

Department officials said as much after his barge went down in a storm off the shore of Greilickville in November 2020, where it sat until spring 2021.

Thomas Seger, Balcom's attorney, said it's still possible the case could be resolved.

A question to the attorney general's office asking if a resolution was still possible was sent Friday.

Nessel, in a press release, said her office is committed to protecting the Great Lakes.

"The alleged pollution and trespass, or treating the Grand Traverse Bay as a dumping ground for abandoned vessels, are criminal offenses against the Great Lakes which are central to both our way of life in Michigan and the livelihoods of many of our residents," she said in the release.

Seger objected in court Friday to a show-cause hearing over a claim that Balcom had a multitool that included a knife blade in court during a previous appearance.

Stepka said that would appear to violate the court's no-weapons policy, but Seger denied this.

For one, a multitool isn't a weapon, Seger argued. For another, the notices of the policy are small and easy to miss — one is posted on a door people going to court don't even pass through, he noted. And while other 86th District courthouses have security notices posted at their entrances, Leelanau County's doesn't.

Seger also was angered that the law officer who found the multitool kept talking to Balcom even after Seger repeatedly asked him to stop.

Stepka said he only wanted to ensure Balcom wouldn't bring the multitool to court again, and asked Leelanau County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Short to discuss what happened with the law officer with Seger.

A pretrial conference is set for Dec. 27, Stepka said.

Balcom's barge, meanwhile, remains beached just off M-22, a for-sale sign posted nearby.