Barge for housing migrants arrives in UK

STORY: The Bibby Stockholm arrived early in the morning in Falmouth where it will be undergo inspection before it is ready for use this summer.

Rishi Sunak's government has made cracking down on illegal migration one of his top priorities ahead of an election expected next year and has set out plans to bar the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel.

The vessel will eventually be berthed in Portland Port in Dorset and will accommodate 500 single adult males, Britain's interior ministry has said.

The barge will provide "basic and functional" accommodation with healthcare provision and catering facilities as well as onboard security, the government said.

The move have been criticized by human rights groups for not providing adequate housing, while some lawmakers from Sunak's own governing Conservative Party are concerned about the impact on local communities.