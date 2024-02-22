Barge strikes China bridge, killing 5 and sending vehicles plunging into water

Five people were killed in China on Thursday after a barge struck a bridge near the southern city of Guangzhou, causing the roadway to collapse and sending vehicles plunging into the water.

Three small trucks, a minibus and a scooter fell off the Lixinsha Bridge around 5:30 a.m. after one side of the ship hit a bridge support. Then, the bow hit another pillar, causing a section of the bridge deck to crumble, authorities said.

Video broadcast by Chinese state television shows that debris from the roadway fell into the barge below, along with the minibus, the scooter and one of the trucks. The other trucks went into the water.

Chinese authorities are blaming the disaster on "improper operation by the crew" of the ship and reportedly have detained the vessel’s owner.

Debris is seen in the barge after it struck the Lixinsha Bridge near Guangzhou, China, on Thursday morning.

The dead include the drivers of the minibus and scooter and three people in the trucks that went into the river, officials said, according to The Associated Press.

Two other people were treated at a hospital for injuries and were in stable condition. A crew member on the ship had minor injuries.

The collapse of the Lixinsha Bridge also cut off water and access to an island that is home to about 8,000 people, mostly farmers, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Temporary water lines and a ferry service were set up for residents.

Local officials said more than 100 emergency workers, including six divers and about 15 boats, were involved in the disaster recovery effort, Reuters reports.

Chinese authorities are blaming the disaster on the actions of the barge's crew, reports say.

The news agency also cited CCTV as reporting that work to strengthen the bridge – which began in 2022 over safety concerns – was ongoing despite multiple delays and was expected to be finished by August.

Fox News’ Callie Cassick and The Associated Press contributed to this report.





