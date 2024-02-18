Barham wins 1st place at West Regional

Feb. 18—Laramie High senior McKenna Barham had LHS' only first-place finish at the West regional tournament on Saturday in Riverton.

For the girls, Barham (130 pounds) won by pin against Evanston's Johana Saaverda in the championship match. To get there, she won a semifinal match by pin against Star Valley's Lynsey Lawson.

Avianca Guzman (110) won a consolation round three match against Star Valley's Brianna Benstine by pin. Guzman dropped the consolation semifinal against Wind River's Molly Bornhoft by pin.

Kimmie Ledford (125) lost against Natrona County's Joslynn Seyler by pin in consolation round three. The Laramie girls totaled 39 points to finish 15th out of 24 competing teams.

For the boys, three Plainsmen advanced into championship matches on Saturday in Casper.

Dakota Ledford (144) beat Rock Springs' William Hamilton, Star Valley's Charlie Sessions and Natrona County's Jameson Siemens by pin to reach the championship match. In the championship match, Ledford lost against Jackson Hole's Cameron Kendall by sudden victory.

Trenten Hubbs (157) beat Star Valley's Tristan Jensen by pin in round one before advancing past the quarterfinal against Natrona County's Gaberiel Banister by medial forfeit. In the semifinal, Hubbs beat Kelly Walsh's Ethan Hague 8-0 by major decision.

In the final, Hubbs lost against Star Valley's Kooper Burk 9-3 by decision.

Zaden Seibel (132) received a round one bye before beating Natrona County's Chris Barrett by pin in the quarterfinal. In the semi's, Seibel beat Kelly Walsh's Wyatt Foster by pin to advance to the final.

In the championship round, Seibel lost against Star Valley's Tel Parry by pin.

Liam Knerr (120) received a bye through round one and beat Kelly Walsh's Steven Henman by pin in the quarterfinal. Knerr lost against Rock Springs' Santiago Cruz in the semifinal 15-9 by decision.

Knerr won the consolation semifinal against Rock Springs' Nathan Beltran by pin. In a third-place match, Knerr won by pin against Star Valley's Maxwell Jirak.

Nathan Evans (106) beat Natrona County's Lane Schaff by pin in the quarterfinal after receiving an opening round bye. Evans lost against Star Valley's Kimball Perry by pin dropping to the consolation bracket.

In the consolation semifinal, Evans beat Star Valley's Hudson England by pin. Evans won a third-place match against Rock Springs' Daxon Shelly by pin.

Westen Ennist (138) received a first round bye before beating Rock Springs' Kason Cahill by pin in the quarterfinal. Ennist lost a semifinal match against Star Valley's Hunter Boss by pin.

In the consolation semifinal, Ennist beat Star Valley's Darrell Hunting 7-2 by decision. Ennist won by forfeit against Rock Springs' Broc Fletcher for third-place.

Quin Gill (157) received a round one bye before losing against Hague 17-6 by major decision. Gill received a second bye in consolation round two before beating Banister by medical forfeit.

In consolation round four, Gill lost by injury default against Jackson Hole's Brennan McGowan.

Anthony De Santago (175) received a first round bye and beat Star Valley's Carson Clapp by pin before losing against Rock Springs' Matthew Foster by pin in the semifinals.

In the consolation semifinals, De Santago beat Rock Springs' Hugo Cuevas by pin. In a third-place match, De Santago lost to Natrona County's Michael Swan by pin.

Jamison Bade (285) also received an opening round bye before beating Kelly Walsh's AJ Navarro by pin in the quarterfinal. Bade lost against Natrona County's Logan Bouissey by pin in the semi's.

In the consolation semifinals, Bade beat Star Valley's Easton Smith by injury default moving into a third-place match. For third, Bade won against Rock Springs' William Bybee by pin.

Adrian Gomez (113) lost against Rock Springs' Dane Arnoldi by pin and Star Valley's Kayden Crookston 16-1 by technical fall. Corbin Donner (120) lost by pin against Rock Springs's Nathan Beltran and Kelly Walsh's Steve Henman.

Andrew McKinney (126) lost by pin against Rock Spring's Justin Henry and Kelly Walsh's Ike Elliot. Caden Polson (126) received a first round bye but lost against Jackson Hole's Tyson Kendall 9-5 by decision in the quarter final.

Polson won a consolation round two match against Kelly Walsh's Jonathan Diaz 10-1 by major decision and a consolation round three match against Elliot by pin. Polson lost in the consolation semifinal against Star Valley's Caleb Morrison.

Dylan Kleven (132) had a first round bye before losing against Natrona County's Jay Trujillo 15-2 by major decision. Kleven won back-to-back consolation matches against Rock Springs' Teag Nacey and Jake Swensen by pin.

Kleven lsot the consolation semifinal against Kelly Walsh's Wyatt Foster 8-4 by decision.

Isaiah Schmidt (138) lost a round one match against Star Valley's Kolbe Merritt by pin. Schmidt received a bye in consolation round one before beating Natrona County's Dominic Powell and Rock Springs' Kason Cahill by pin.

Schmidt lost the consolation semifinal against Fletcher.

Luciano Daniele (144) lost against Natrona County's Micah Blajszczak and Sessions by pin. Jim Coxbill (150) lost an opening round match against Rock Springs' Julian Meza 5-3 by decision and teammate Trenton Rogers in consolation round two by pin.

Trenton Rogers (150) had a first round bye before losing against Star Valley's Hazen Hess by pin in the quarterfinal. Rogers pinned Coxbill in consolation round two but lost against Natrona County's Ayden Fuller by pin in consolation round three.

Cutter Trabing (165) lost against Kelly Walsh's Tyvon Nichols and Star Valley's Jayden Kunz by pin. Tyler Gale (165) lost against Star Valley's Kal Burk and Kelly Walsh's Joseph Humphreys by pin.

Vaughn Hime (175) lost against Jackson Hole's Alex Brown and Natrona County's Michael Swan by pin. Tyler Ennist (215) lost against Natrona County's Jayce Spears and Jackson Hole's Kaden Neil-Adee by pin.