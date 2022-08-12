Baring setbacks, Wilkes-Barre homicide trial on schedule

Aug. 12—WILKES-BARRE — The only issues that remain before the homicide trial of Dazon Wykie Turner begins later this month involve the number of crime scene and autopsy photographs shown to the Luzerne County jury.

Prosecutors and Turner's defense attorney, Leonard Gryskewicz Jr., believe they can come to an agreement regarding the pictures without a determination by Judge David W. Lupas.

Turner, 22, was before Lupas for a status conference to settle outstanding issues prior to the start of his Aug. 29 trial.

"The commonwealth is ready to go," said Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin.

Wilkes-Barre police allege Turner fatally shot Carlos Taffanelly, 47, and injured Liliana Giraldo and her daughter, Jamielyne Giraldo, on North Street near Darling Street on Oct. 5, 2020.

Turner was at the Giraldo's home on Darling Street where police responded for a domestic dispute.

Jamielyne Giraldo agreed to leave and was picked up by Taffanelly.

As they traveled on North River Street, Turner passed them in his vehicle and turned around stopping near Darling Street where the shooting took place, according to court records and previous testimony.

During Thursday's proceeding, Gryskewicz said his expert witness has reviewed reports by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross who performed Taffanelly's autopsy.

County Coroner Frank Hacken previously testified Taffanelly suffered seven gunshot wounds.