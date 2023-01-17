Barista fights kidnapper trying to drag her out of drive-through window, WA video shows

A barista fought off a man trying to kidnap her through a drive-through window in Washington, a video shows.

A man in a truck tried to grab the woman at 5:06 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in Auburn, the city police department said.

When the worker handed money to the man, he pulled her arm toward him and swung a “looped zip tie device” at her, video shows.

She fought the man off, and he drove away, police said.

A tattoo of the word “Chevrolet” was visible on the man’s left forearm in the video, police said.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the man, and ask anyone with information to contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403.

Auburn is about 25 miles south of Seattle.

Woman held captive and assaulted for 5 days by man she met for Bumble date, TX cops say

Young teens kidnap woman while stealing SUV outside Walmart, Pennsylvania police say

Video shows woman dragged into car head-first in kidnapping, CA cops say. Man arrested