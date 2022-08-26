Baristas and other employees with another Louisville coffee company say they're unionizing

Employees at Sunergos Coffee, a Louisville-based coffee company, say they're forming a union in a push for better salaries and improved working conditions.

In a release published Friday, Sunergos Coffee employees said they are working to join the National Conference of Firemen & Oilers, a union with Louisville roots that is now a part of the Service Employees International Union.

"We want a voice to build a stronger, more respectful relationship between ourselves and the company's leadership. We love our customers and want to create a process that enables us to serve them better,” Clove Harrington, a barista at Sunergos’ shop on Preston Street, said in the release, which was provided by SEIU.

Sunergos Coffee was founded in 2003 by Matthew Huested and Brian Miller. The company's first shop was the Preston Street location, with three others now open around the city.

Huested told The Courier Journal that he and Miller found out about the unionization efforts Friday morning. He said he feared the situation would be depicted as an "adversarial relationship" between the union and owners, and they would try to avoid it.

"There's a real risk of there being a public dialogue that demonizes either managers and owners, and or baristas, and workers," he said. "... If I could make any appeal... it would be that we are not at odds with each other to my knowledge in our stores."

He said the company's owners have not reached out to the unionizing committee, but they have been talking to managers and employees because that is their first concern.

Miller said they do not believe a union would create an adversarial relationship, "but there's a there's a potential risk of that defining the culture of our internal relationships versus just like, direct and forthcoming communication and accommodating."

"We hold the value that we want our employees to be happy and to provide well for them, and to give opportunity for advance, and the idea that a mediator would be necessary for that hasn't really entered our minds," Miller added.

As baristas at Sunergos Coffee, we are joining together to form a union. We want a voice about our work and a seat at the table to collectively negotiate to raise standards for our jobs. #1u #UnionsForAll 1/8 — Sunergos Workers Union (@SunergosUnion) August 26, 2022

In a union pledge shared with the press release, organizing committee members said their aim is to "create an environment where the personhood of all Sunergos workers - as well as their physical and emotional labor - is fully recognized," and "only through unionizing can we hold Sunergos accountable." The company's baristas, warehouse and bakery workers play an important role in Sunergos' success, the pledge said, and are "keenly aware of the value we create for Sunergos on a daily basis."

In order to be certified by the National Labor Relations Board, at least 30% of a company's employees have to sign a petition calling for a union before a full vote. If the vote passes, the company would then be required to bargain over terms and conditions of employment with a union representative, according to the NLRB.

Huested said he was not familiar with the process behind union certification but the company would be open to negotiating with employees and offering compensation packages.

The move by the Sunergos employees is the latest union push among coffee shop workers in Louisville.

Employees with Louisville-based Heine Brothers' Coffee moved to unionize in April, making headlines earlier this summer after accusing the company of anti-union activity after it closed its Douglass Loop shop to turn it into a Ten20 Craft Brewery. And Starbucks employees at on eastern Louisville shop won a vote in May in favor of unionizing, with two others joining them in recent months.

"Service workers in Louisville and around the country are standing up togetherto make ourselves heard," Rebekah Jarboe, a barista at Sunergos’ Woodlawn Avenue location, said in the release. "It's time to raise pay to a level that enables us to live more stable, secure lives. ... Far too many Louisvilians who do this work are living on the edge because we’re not paid enough to keep up with the cost of groceries, rent, and transportation."

