Barker homecare worker charged with falsifying records

Feb. 17—BUFFALO — A Barker woman was one of three women recently prosecuted by the Erie County District Attorney's Office on various charges related to using their employment as a means to commit crimes.

Wendi Jo Oliver, 40, of Barker pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree attempted grand larceny ( a class "A" misdemeanor). Oliver, while employed as a homecare nurse for an adult victim with cerebral palsy in the Town of Clarence, falsified timesheets between Feb. 1, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2019.

As a result of her actions, the defendant unlawfully collected $11,700.00 in pay through the victim's special needs trust fund.

Oliver was terminated from her position shortly after the theft was uncovered. She paid full restitution to the victim at her court appearance on Tuesday. She faces a maximum of one year in jail when she is sentenced on April 26. She was released on her own recognizance.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said his office's Special Investigations and Prosecutions (SIP) Unit investigated Oliver and the other two women.

"These services are designed to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children in our community. These three women used their employment as a means to take advantage of the system and the people it serves to protect," Flynn said.

Also appearing in court Tuesday before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns:

—Tamara Ebo, 44, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny (class "D" felony), one count of first-degree scheme to defraud (class "E" felony) and one count of official misconduct (class "A" misdemeanor).

While employed as a case worker for Erie County Department of Social Services Adult Protection, Ebo embezzled approximately $42,547.00 from 14 clients between Sept. 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019 through manipulating invoices, falsifying vendor transactions, and directing payments to herself.

Ebo, who pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge, faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she is sentenced on April 28.

—Nicole Wichlacz, 31, of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct (class "A" misdemeanor).

The defendant, while employed as a clerk typist for Erie County Department of Social Services Child Protective Services (CPS), accessed county records and divulged information to a friend on multiple occasions between July 30, 2019 and Dec. 27, 2019. It is unlawful for an employee to take any action on a CPS case involving a family member or friend; or for their own personal financial interest.

Wichlacz, who pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge, faces a maximum of one year in jail when she is sentenced on April 26.