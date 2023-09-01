New Barker principal ready to learn in the 2023-24 school year

Sep. 1—When students in the Barker school district walk through the doors on their first day of school next week, they'll see a new face helping to lead them along in the 2023-2024 year.

Micaela Love is gearing up to welcome students back in her first full year as Barker's elementary and junior-senior high principal.

"There's just this energy that the beginning of the school year brings that's really exciting," Love said.

For Love, the newest chapter in her career feels very similar to where she started.

Having grown up and attended school in Sherman, a small town in Cattaraugus County, Love's first classroom-leading experience occurred while she was still in middle school, helping out her mother's Kindergarten class.

"I would go to school with her and I would work in in her classroom," she recalled. "Education runs through my family."

Love initially studied biology when she attended St. Bonaventure University, and quickly decided that education was what she wanted to pursue as a career path.

"I really loved interacting with students and helping students find their best opportunities in life and giving them the tools they need to succeed. (That's) really what draws me to the field of education," she said.

After graduating from St. Bonaventure, Love returned to her roots and worked as a Kindergarten teacher in Clymer Central School District for four years. She then moved on to an administrative role with Global Concepts Charter school in Lackawanna for three years and eventually assumed the role of interim principal.

Love said the experience of working in both the elementary and high school settings, coupled with the Barker district being similar to the rural ones she grew up and worked in previously, made the Barker principal's post an attractive pursuit.

"There's so much to offer in a small school, setting those relationships that teachers and myself as the administrator can make with students and families," she said.

Love took over as principal in June, shortly before the end of the 2022-2023 school year — and just in time to witness the walk ceremony for graduating seniors. It's one of the highlights of being a Pre-K-through-12 principal, she said.

"To see the faces of the elementary students looking at the big kids getting ready to graduate, it kind of shows the beginning and the end all in one. I think those are the magic moments that you get in a preschool through 12th grade district."

Love said she is most excited to do some learning herself this school year.

"What I'm most excited about is all of the things that I'm going to learn ... with those relationships that I'm building, learning about our students and finding ways to interact with our community," she said.