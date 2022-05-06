Barking dog alerts searchers to missing 63-year-old still alive, Texas constable says

A 63-year-old grandmother was found alive on Friday, May 6, three days after she went missing while walking her dog, Texas officials say.

Searchers in Houston found Sherry Noppe around 3 a.m. Friday when they heard her dog “barking deep in the woods” at George Bush Park, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap.

Heap called it a “small miracle” Hoppe was found alive.

“Our concern now is getting her out of the woods and to a hospital for a medical evaluation,” he said.

Texas EquuSearch, which was involved in the search and rescue, said earlier in the week Hoppe “was recently diagnosed with dementia and may be very confused and disoriented.” But despite her dementia, family told KHOU she was “very familiar” with the trails at the 7,800-acre park.

Her son told KTRK she did not bring her phone with her when she took her black Labrador retriever, Max, for a walk on Tuesday.

Mike England, who was part of the group that found Noppe, told Katy Magazine that tracking dogs picked up her scent on Thursday. The team kept following the sound of Noppe’s dog barking until they found the missing woman early Friday.

“Max absolutely saved her life,” England said. “She was huddled up, cold and scared.”

