Barking dog found near Hawaii trail helps rescuers find missing hiker, officials say

A barking dog found near a trail in Hawaii helped rescuers find its missing owner, fire officials said.

Hiker discovered the dog Jan. 15 about two hours from the Puʻu Lanipo Trailhead, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

Rescuers responded to the area and found the animal on a steep mountain slope.

As the dog was being hoisted into a helicopter, the pilot noticed an object about 70 feet from where the dog was found, fire officials said.

It was a person’s bag.

Rescuers then tried to contact the dog’s owner by using the information they found on its collar, officials said in the release.

Missing hiker’s vehicle at trailhead

No one answered the phone when rescuers called, and no one was at the address listed on the collar, officials said.

But the dog owner’s vehicle was parked at the trailhead, so rescuers said they began searching the area for the missing 35-year-old woman.

She was found under thick foliage, about 100 feet from where her bag was found, rescuers said.

The woman was airlifted from the area and given medical attention.

The Puʻu Lanipo Trail is a nearly 7-mile out-and-back hike with an elevation gain of 2,988 feet, according to AllTrails.

This trek can take about six hours and takes hikers on a narrow trail through brush, the outdoor app said.

