Barking dog helps police recapture murder suspect who escaped from California hospital

Police officers leave Zion Court after fugitive Eric Abril was captured on Monday (AP)

A murder suspect who had escaped from custody at a Northern California hospital was arrested again after a barking dog pointed the police to his hiding spot in a heavy bush.

Eric Abril,35, who was described by the sheriff as a “very dangerous fugitive” for the murder and kidnapping of a police officer in April was recaptured on Sunday, several hours after his attempted escape.

The suspect escaped custody from Sutter Roseville Medical Centre around 3am and was arrested again at 12.20pm in a green space near homes in Roseville, a few miles from the hospital.

Deputies began searching in the area after receiving a tip of his possible sighting, said Placer County sheriff Wayne Woo.

A resident who was walking his dog in the area said his dog became fixated on something in the bush after sighting a man hiding there.

"The dog started barking. He saw somebody moving in that greenbelt area and, in fact, it was Abril. Law enforcement in the area descended quickly and Abril was safely taken into custody," sheriff Woo said.

He was wearing only jail-issued boxer shorts and a belly chain when he was arrested.

Fugitive Eric Abril sits after being taken into custody by police in Rocklin (AP)

His escape following a brief chase by a guarding officer prompted a huge manhunt with 70 police officers who searched the area using helicopters, drones, police dogs and armored vehicles to sweep through neighbourhoods in the quiet suburbs.

Authorities said he was arrested following a hostage situation after he allegedly shot a California Highway Patrol officer and took two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, about 16 miles (26km) northeast of Sacramento.

He was being held without bail after being charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder of a peace officer.

Sheriff Woo said he was admitted to the hospital last Thursday after he complained of an unspecified "medical episode”. He was supposed to be under 24-hour surveillance at the hospital.

A Placer County Sheriff's deputy, joined by two police officers, points toward a home on Greenbrae Road (AP)

He managed to escape from a deputy during early morning hours by running down a flight of stairs, out the doors and across a parking lot.

An investigation has been launched into the incident of an inmate escaping custody.

Sheriff Woo said the officer on duty for Mr Abril was awake when he escaped and preliminary investigation determined he was able to "defeat his restraints", including leg shackles.

"As we conduct this investigation, we will not only look into the circumstances around the escape, but we’ll also review our policies, our procedures and our equipment, quite frankly, to ensure that something like this never happens again," Sheriff Woo said.

"I take full responsibility."

Additional reporting by agencies