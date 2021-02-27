Barn Find 1967 Shelby GT500 Restoration Isn’t Cheap

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Did anyone think it was going to be?

Just about every car enthusiast dreams of finding some amazing vehicle stashed away in a barn, garage, etc. and getting it for a song and a dance before restoring the thing. It’s something which gets you through the monotony of everyday life, however like most fantasies the reality is far different. If you haven’t ever tried anything like restoring a car that’s sat for a while, you might not realize just how quickly costs skyrocket and tend to surpass your original, conservative estimates.

Check out the time a $1 million barn find was discovered.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

Even in bad condition, a 1967 Shelby GT500 is worth a considerable amount. In the video included with this article, Jerry Heasley reveals this particular one was sold for $65,000. That might sound insane, but consider that in top condition it would easily sell for $200,000. Suddenly, that price doesn’t seem so steep, even if you can’t swing something like that.

The cost of the car doesn’t stop just with the acquisition. Before starting the restoration, the new owner has to decide what condition he wants to shoot for and why. You can’t just start restoring a vehicle without an end goal and have it turn out well.

In this case, the new owner has decided to keep the Shelby GT500 as original as possible. He’s respecting the past, but that comes with complications as well as advantages. For one, the paint isn’t exactly in mint condition, but it’s not as bad as you might suspect. There are other cosmetic issues and a ton of mechanical problems, too.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

However, the original details in the car were pretty amazing. One standout was that the OE wood steering wheel was pretty much intact, something you don’t see too often these days. And while the ’67 Shelby GT500 is definitely impressive, all that work to make it look good and keep it original comes at a steep cost, in this case to the tune of $76,000. Since the owner had the financial means to pay for everything right away, the restoration work only lasted from February to June, so it was quick.

Check out a deeper dive of the restoration work in the video.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Alleged Street Racer Charged With Insurance Fraud

    Let this be a lesson to everyone.

  • Ford family puts personal station wagons up for sale at Barrett-Jackson auction

    The Ford family is auctioning a 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon and a 1947 Woody Wagon from its personal collection at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Ariz.

  • Neglected Barn Find 1959 Corvette Rescued

    This sports car will ride in glory again.

  • Maserati’s New 630 HP MC20 Is the Marque’s First Supercar in Nearly Two Decades

    The rear-wheel-drive machine can hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 202 mph.

  • Dodge Challenger Rolls Hard In Snow

    This isn’t how it’s done…

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace?

    Darrell Wallace, Jr., better as Bubba Wallace, has made his mark on the world of NASCAR over the last few years with high finishes in some of the sport's top races. His success on the racetrack has...

  • Steve Harvey Jokes About Michael B. Jordan’s Valentine’s Date With Lori Harvey and ’Sexiest Man Alive’ Status

    In an appearance on 'Kimmel,' Steve Harvey spoke about his daughter’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan and his "Sexiest Man Alive" status.

  • Archeologists find intact ceremonial chariot near Pompeii

    Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site in Italy announced Saturday the discovery of an intact ceremonial chariot, one of several important discoveries made in the same area outside the park near Naples following an investigation into an illegal dig. The chariot, with its iron elements, bronze decorations and mineralized wooden remains, was found in the ruins of a settlement north of Pompeii, beyond the walls of the ancient city, parked in the portico of a stable where the remains of three horses previously were discovered. The Archaeological Park of Pompeii called the chariot “an exceptional discovery” and said "it represents a unique find - which has no parallel in Italy thus far - in an excellent state of preservation.”

  • Low tide leaves Venice canals almost empty

    Traditional gondolas and boats could be seen almost beached in the canals as water levels reached a peak of -48 cm, creating an unusual landscape in the lagoon city.Venice, beloved around the world for its canals, historic architecture and art, has always lived in a fragile balance between low and high tides, that usually create variations of around 50 cm in sea levels.Flooding is a constant enemy of the art city built on a collection of small islands within a saltwater lagoon off the north-eastern coast of Italy, with every new incursion damaging its medieval and Renaissance palaces.

  • Opinion: Tiger Woods crash wakes us up to the everyday nuisance of car culture

    Readers use the Tiger Woods crash to decry the dangers of driving and the public's obsession with celebrity status.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), John Thornton, Has Just Spent US$100k Buying 3.5% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should definitely note that the Independent Director...

  • This Gigantic 165-Inch MicroLED TV Folds Into Nothing When the Game Is Over

    It's as fun to watch it unfold as it is to actually watch your program on it.

  • Less than half of Americans support student loan forgiveness: poll

    A new survey from Yahoo Finance and The Harris Poll finds 46% of Americans support some level of student loan forgiveness.

  • Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Round Up February

    This was a short month, but we've sell seen many impressive cars for sale!

  • The World’s Oldest Woman Doesn’t Look Like You’ve Been Told

    Dave Einsel/GettyAlmost fifty years ago, on a Sunday morning in late November 1974, a team of archaeologists in Ethiopia unearthed a three-million-year-old skeleton of an ancient early human. The remains would turn out to be one of the most important fossils ever discovered. That night Donald Johanson, the paleoanthropologist who discovered the fossilized remains, played a cassette tape of the Beatles and as the group listened to the sound of “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” reverberate through the campsite a colleague suggested that he name the female hominin Lucy. She represented a new species—Australopithecus afarensis—and a visit to almost any major natural history museum in the world will give you the opportunity to see an artist’s rendition of how she appeared in her own time.Visit more than one natural history museum or flip through a handful of scientific textbooks, however, and you’ll quickly notice how much disagreement there is about Lucy’s physical appearance. No one can agree on what Lucy or “AL 288-1” looked like. Why is that? In a new article on “Visual Depictions of Our Evolutionary Past,” published this week in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, a team of scientists from the University of Adelaide, Arizona State, the University of Zurich, and Howard University set out to discover why this is and to compile their own, scientifically grounded, reconstruction.The differences in the depictions of Lucy are not small and, as the authors of the study show, reflect ideological biases about the past. For example, the Creation Museum in Kentucky, which is run by Answers in Genesis, depicts Lucy as a knuckle dragging ape. This is despite the fact that, as Adam Benton has discussed, there is a broad consensus among scientists is that Lucy was a biped who walked on two feet. As the authors of the new study write, “the decision to reconstruct this specimen as a knuckle-walker is an obvious error” but it has significance for whether we see Lucy as important evidence about our ancestors or “just an ape.”Even in less extreme cases, there are considerable differences in the way that artistic reconstructions show Lucy’s ribcage, facial features, hair, and skin tone. As Karen Anderson has written in an important work, the problem is widespread in hominin reconstructions, which “often convey inaccurate scientific information.” Maciej Henneberg, one of the co-authors of the study, explained to The Daily Beast that depicting a hominin’s body and face involves the reconstruction both of hard tissues (bones and teeth) and of soft tissues (muscles, skin, guts, internal organs, etc). Along the way, numerous decisions have to be made and these decisions, Henneberg told me, substantially affect how people relate to the reconstructed specimen (be it Lucy or another example). Facial features are especially important in this process, Henneberg said, because “Humans communicate by looking at each other’s faces, so we pay a lot of attention to faces of others. Thus, the reconstruction of the face of an animal or a human ancestor gives important personal information - the ‘first impression’ of the reconstructed individual. Incorrectly performed reconstruction may change public opinion about the reconstructed fossil specimen, for example reconstructing the face of a sophisticated human like the Neanderthal (who used jewelry, cared for injured people, cooked food) using ape-like muscles and skin, makes him into a brute.”“To make matters worse,” the authors argue, “most hominin reconstructions…[are] presented without any rigorous empirical justifications.” Even when those involved in reconstruction describe how they based their reconstructions of facial features and body proportions “this research has never been formally verified nor published in any scientific literature.” Ryan Campbell, the lead author on the study said via email, that the variability in how museums and textbooks depict ancient hominins “has occurred as a result of a lack of effort from the scientific community to hold soft tissue reconstructions to the same level of scrutiny as peer-reviewed scientific research. Most reconstruction methods are unreliable or are not used in favor of artistic interpretation.” A museum visitor might think that they are seeing a rigorous piece of scientific reconstruction but often artistic sensibilities take center stage.An additional problem with depictions of our biological ancestors is the way that they tend to present evolution as a kind of inevitable linear progression towards a particular Eurocentric goal. Rudolph Zallinger’s famous March of Progress illustration, which was commissioned by Time-Life books in 1965, is a case in point. Not only does the series of images present the erroneous idea of linear progress that eliminates variety, the progression “from animal to ape, to ape-man to the so-called “Negroid race” and then to the “Caucasoid race”” is wildly Eurocentric and racist. The same problems, Campbell and his team write, are implicit in more recent treatments. They argue that John Gurche’s reconstructions at the Smithsonian present a similar “linear progression” from one genus to the next that ends with a photo of Gurche himself, a man of European ancestry. “Consider,” the authors ask “how young, would-be academics of minority groups feel as they are readily encountered by not just unscientifically substantiated material, but material that echoes a history of racist attitudes toward groups that look like them. One could understand how visual material of this sort can discourage interest in science.”In their own reconstruction, undertaken over 6 years as a collaboration between the scientists and Cuban-American artist Gabriel Vinas, clearly explains the group’s decision making process. Vinas explained to The Daily Beast “For the image showing Lucy and Taung, we produced it to highlight how different choices in surface treatment, color, and hair quantity can differ immensely based on the whims of practitioners or their expert consultants which can result in the kinds of inconsistencies we see all over the world regarding these features.”Rather than relying upon “intuitive” methods of reconstruction, which the team found “too imprecise” they inferred muscle proportions from previous studies. They are transparent about the gaps in our knowledge. As Vinas told me: “Lucy’s cranial bones are almost entirely missing … ‘putting a face’ quite literally to the celebrity-status skeleton can seem like a minor form of procedural trespassing; in a way, ‘a white lie’ that parents are comfortable telling their children.” In Vinas and the team’s facial reconstructions Lucy is reconstructed with bonobo-like features while the reconstructed Taung child (another well-known set of remains) is shown with skin tone “more similar to that of anatomically modern humans native to South Africa.” The rationale for the difference in skin tone, we are told, is that scientists do not have “an empirical method for reliably reconstructing” the melanin concentration in austalopithecines. Some scientists may disagree with details of these reconstructions, but at least they (and we) know why these choices were made. Vinas added, “to remain intellectually consistent, we must say that none of these models or images in this publication should be touted as representative of the actual appearances of those individuals regardless of how technically impressive they are.”The larger problem of bias, Diogo Rui of Howard University told me, is not unique to facial reconstruction. “Human evolution is plagued by the use of both art, and scientist biases, and societal prejudices. They can relate to sex, or to gender differences, or to racist ideas.” The depiction of “cave men” with sticks, for examples comes from baseless Hobbesian views about the brutishness of the past. Images of the invention of fire, stone tools, of cave painting, Rui added, only depict men as involved in these innovations. The assumption, he told me, is that women were “passive players.” Such educational reconstructions “are hugely important,” he said because “they are the most direct, efficient tool to perpetuate enculturation, and thus systemic misogyny and racism.” Rui and his co-authors acknowledge the important role played by museums in generating excitement about scientific work and the role of artists in producing images of the past. They note, however, that “unless there are clear plaques and context giving aids revealing that the body and its proportions are speculative” images have the potential to mislead the public.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Bachelor’ Fans Drive Rachel Lindsay Off Instagram After Harassing Her Online

    "Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can't read the room in these 2021 times."

  • Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment

    Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been transferred to a Los Angeles medical facility for further treatment, according to a statement Thursday from the hospital where he underwent surgery for serious leg injuries after his car crash.

  • Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill

    The House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that was championed by President Joe Biden, the first step in providing another dose of aid to a weary nation as the measure now moves to a tense Senate. (Feb. 27)

  • Adam Sandler Expresses Interest in Doing 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel

    Adam Sandler has noticed people on the Internet talking about wanting a sequel to 'Happy Gilmore,' and he appears to be open to the idea of making that happen.

  • Viewers upset over Chris Harrison appearing on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' following 'Bachelor' fallout

    Just twelve days after announcing he was “stepping aside” from "The Bachelor" over racially insensitive remarks, Chris Harrison appeared on Thursday’s "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."