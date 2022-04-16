Barn Find 1970 Chevelle SS Is Solid Gold

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s always great to hear amazing barn find car stories, but the tale behind this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is one of the best we’ve heard in a long time. You can hear the complete story in the included video, which we strongly encourage you to check out, because it’s really something. Let’s just say if you were to find a car like this, it’s a one in a million, golden opportunity.

This Chevelle might not look like much with its weathered Desert Sand paint and black vinyl roof. The interior does have saddle bucket seats, which is a nice feature, but that’s not enough to get overly excited. The fact this is a numbers-matching car is a huge plus; but wait, there’s more.

And while anyone knows a ’70 Chevelle SS is a special car, this thing has the LS6 under the hood. From the LS6 Registry we learn this vehicle came from the Atlanta, Georgia assembly plant. Only 47 other cars from that plant had the LS6, which is amazing. Even more incredible, according to the registry, this is the earliest documented LS6 car to surface in recent history from Atlanta. Earlier examples might be out there, or they might have been crushed long ago.

While finding a car like this is similar to sitting on the needle in a haystack, the cherry on top is that it still runs. After not being used for 35 years, they were able to fire up this Chevelle. That’s pretty incredible but definitely not unheard of.

Even if you’re not a Chevrolet lover, there’s no denying the iconic nature of the Chevelle, particularly the 1970 model year. A revised design looks more sculpted and muscular, plus the LS6 V8 made the car absolutely legendary. To see one has survived after being parked uncovered for 35 years is enough to warm our hearts, especially since it still runs.

