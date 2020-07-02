Barn Find 1970 Dodge Challenger Project Begs To Be Restored

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This numbers-matching Mopar is a blank slate for any restoration project.

It's hard to think of the idea of a classic Mopar muscle car wasting away in someone's garage or barn, but we've definitely seen numerous examples of that lately including a 149-mile 'Cuda drag car. Classic Auto Mall had another 'Cuda project car, and now the classic car dealership has a numbers-matching 1970 Dodge Challenger barn find listed for sale.

Marking the first production year of the legendary Dodge Challenger, this barn find hasn't exactly lived a glamorous life, but it appears to be a solid car with all the bones to make it a perfect project. Regardless of whether it's taken back to bone stock or given the full restomod treatment, this Challenger will definitely be a fun build for whoever takes it on.

On the outside, the vinyl roof covering is missing and the body shows areas that have been crudely patched, and the Dark Burnt Orange paint job is heavily oxidized. The interior is in equally rough shape with rips on the seats, cracks on the dash and the sagging headliner. Despite the rough condition, this Challenger appears to be a mostly complete project.

While the most desirable of Challengers (and any Mopar for that matter) feature a V8 under the hood, this 1970 Dodge Challenger has a 225 cubic-inch slant-six under the hood. According to the listing, less than 10,000 six-cylinder Challengers were made for 1970, and this one is a full numbers-matching powertrain.

Classic Auto Mall has this barn find 1970 Dodge Challenger project car listed for $11,900, but you can click HERE to make an offer.