Barn find Bugatti trio found in Belgium is worth over $1m

Matthieu Lamoure, Director General at Artcurial Motorcars, explains that there’s always wonderful surprises at every year’s Rétromobile, but this trio of Bugattis](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts?make=bugatti) and one [Citroën is a big one. This Belgium barn find is the stuff dreams are made of, and a once in a lifetime discovery.





He and Pierre Novikoff had some helping hands to move some 200 rain soaked sandbags out from in front of the garage where the cars were store. The entrance had been barricaded for 15-years, with a more modern car also blocking the entrance.







The team was unsure about what exactly they were going to find. Behind the locked doors were a Bugatti 57 Graber Cabriolet, a Bugatti 49 faux-coupe Gangloff, a Bugatti 40, and a Citroen 5HP “Trefle”. These amazing cars were kept well-hidden and well-conserved all these years, and have been untouched since the 1950s.



These cars were kept by their owner, a sculptor, on his property to study, and no interest in driving them. None of the cars have a reserve price, and the collective value is around $1 million and will be sold as a part of Artcurial's 2019 Rétromobile event on the Friday, February 8.



The Type 57 Graber Cabriolet is expected to rake in the biggest sale of the quartet, with a sales estimate of €400,000 – €600,000 ($450,000 – $685,000, £360,000 – £540,000).







There will be a special focus on collector cars on the first day of Artcurial's sale, with Saturday dedicated to auctioning off 90 MV Augusta motorcycles, and Sunday is open to racing, flying, and yachting, to conclude with the sale of a collection of helmets, race suits, and steering wheels from Formula 1 drivers.



An Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts/news/alfa-romeo-8c-2900b-berlinetta-touring-auction) headlines the vehicle auction on Friday, along with a [Type 51 much better preserved than its barn find Bugatti cousins.