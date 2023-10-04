Barn destroyed, silos damaged in Eyota fire Tuesday afternoon

Oct. 3—EYOTA, Minn. — A large barn was a "complete loss" following a fire on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 3, in Eyota.

The property, on East County Road 9, had a large barn, other buildings and three silos damaged in the fire, according to a statement from the Rochester Fire Department. The Rochester, Elgin and Dover fire departments responded as mutual aid with the Eyota Fire Department.

The barn contained hay and no animals. Two structures on the property had their roofs collapse and three nearby silos were also damaged by fire. A third structure, which has farm implement equipment, was "saved," according to RFD.

The large barn and a second structure are considered a "complete loss," the statement said.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Eyota Volunteer Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.