Barn fire that killed puppies leads to discovery of cockfighting operation, cops say

Rescue teams sent to save puppies from a fire found a cockfighting operation, Oklahoma officials said.

Norman Animal Welfare officials were sent to a residence on Jan. 23 to help Norman Fire save nine puppies that were trapped in a barn fire, according to a Jan. 29 news release by the city.

All nine puppies died in the fire but during the rescue attempt, officials found a cockfighting ring, officials said.

Norman police officers issued a search warrant and began their investigation, the city said.

During the investigation, 77 roosters were rescued and the illegal operation was shut down, officials said.

The roosters were found in “deplorable conditions,” officials said.

The roosters had their “combs inhumanely cut off with scissors,” according to Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig’s Roost, the Colorado-based sanctuary where the roosters were sent to recover.

A rooster’s comb, the fleshy area above their beak, is usually removed by those involved in cockfighting so the rooster’s opponent can’t tear it off, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The roosters were sent to the sanctuary to receive medical attention while they are being rehabilitated, the release said.

The Norman Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Norman Animal Welfare have taken over the investigation, city officials said.

Norman is about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City.

