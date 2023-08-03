Barn fire leads to arson, meth charges against Middletown man

MIDDLETOWN Ind. — A Middletown man faces charges stemming from a Tuesday barn fire.

Shea Andrew Erlandson, 32, was charged Wednesday in Henry Circuit Court 2 with arson, disarming a law enforcement officer, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe.

According to Henry County sheriff's investigators, Erlandson set fire to a barn on a property in the 6700 block of North Raider Road. The blaze was reported to emergency dispatchers shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Erlandson reportedly emerged from a house on the property and said, "I didn't mean to catch the barn on fire. I was trying to get the tiny man out of my car by scaring him with fire."

The Middletown man reportedly indicated he was being menaced by the diminutive man, and said he poured a small amount of gasoline into his vehicle and lit in a bid to "make a boom" to frighten his adversary.

Investigators were told Erlandson had been ingesting meth and had not slept in four days.

His car, which was in the barn, was destroyed in the fire, according to an affidavit.

The Middletown man was examined at Henry County Hospital before being delivered to the Henry County jail in New Castle.

He reportedly began to "scream and yell" while being transported to the jail, and allegedly tried to dislodge a deputy's rifle from a storage rack in the patrol car.

Investigators said they found a soft drink can — in a refrigerator at the Raider Road property — that was designed to serve as a "decoy... made to transport illegal drugs inside," according to a deputy. Deputies found meth inside the can, the affidavit said.

At least one syringe was also found on the property.

The arson charge against Erlandson is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to state Department of Correction records, he has been convicted of crimes including dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, dealing in a controlled substance, corrupt business influence, residential entry, theft and escape.

