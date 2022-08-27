Barn fire victim: 'Don't let him get away with this'

Aug. 27—ELKHART — As an accused serial arsonist awaits a finding on his sanity, a victim of the barn fires that swept three counties last year expressed fears that he could escape justice.

Joseph Hershberger, 42, faces eight counts of arson as a Level 4 felony and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor as a Level 3 felony. Police believe he and 33-year-old Sherry Thomas are responsible for a series of fires in the region between April and October 2021, which destroyed barns, equipment and livestock and at least one Amish school.