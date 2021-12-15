Barn manager at ex-Olympian's Long Valley farm enters Pretrial Intervention on gun charge

The barn manager of Michael Barisone's Long Valley farm accused of giving the ex-Olympian a handgun that he allegedly used to shoot his tenant has avoided prison, provided that she cooperates with prosecutors, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Ruth Cox, 74, who was initially facing a fourth-degree charge for unlawfully transferring a firearm and up to 18 months in state prison, will instead enroll in the state's Pretrial Intervention Program. Should she complete 36 months of the probationary term, the charge against her will be dismissed.

Authorities arrested the New Bern, North Carolina, resident in October 2019, roughly three months after Barisone allegedly used Cox's gun to shoot Lauren Kanarek twice in the chest on Aug. 7, 2019, at his West Mill Road equestrian farm. Kanarek, who was being trained by Barisone while living on his property, called police to report the attack and was found by officers lying on the pavement bleeding with two life-threatening gunshot wounds. Her fiancé, Robert Goodwin, had pinned Barisone to the ground nearby, with a pink and black 9mm Ruger pistol underneath them, court records show.

Michael Barisone appears in state Superior Court in Morris County for a detention hearing on Aug. 14, 2019.

While details of what appeared to be bad blood between Barisone and Kanarek have been well-documented in court records, information on how Barisone obtained a gun had not been disclosed, nor had Cox's connection to the case.

Cox, who told police she was inside a barn and did not witness the shooting, was interviewed that same evening. Cox told officers she owned a small pink and black 9mm Ruger handgun that she brought with her when she traveled from North Carolina to the New Jersey farm, police records show.

Two or three nights before the shooting, Barisone asked to see the handgun, which Cox retrieved from her truck and brought to him in his office, she told police. Cox did not see the handgun after that, she said.

Cox told police the handgun recovered from the shooting looked "very similar" to hers, records show. She was later confirmed to be the registered owner of the gun, police said.

Cox, who holds several degrees, including a doctorate in marriage and family therapy and as a nurse practitioner, will have to forfeit the weapon as part of the plea conditions. She will also have to comply with a cooperation agreement with prosecutors, and although the specifics were not publicly shared, it is likely she will provide testimony at Barisone's pending trial.

Barisone, 57, an Olympic-level athletic trainer in the equestrian sport of dressage, is facing two attempted murder charges and weapons offenses. Attorneys have been before state Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor in Morris County on various motions leading up to a trial that is expected to begin with jury selection on March 21. Barisone's attorney Edward Bilinkas has said he will argue self-defense and insanity at trial.

Lauren Kanarek and her fiancé, Robert Goodwin, at left, appear in Morris County Superior Court on Aug. 14, 2019.

The case has also sparked numerous lawsuits by Barisone and Kanarek, each painting a different picture as to who was to blame for the dispute between them. Kanarek, in a lawsuit filed in 2019 against Barisone and his company, Sweetgrass Farms, claimed she and her fiancé were harassed repeatedly by Barisone and his associates before their final confrontation. Kanarek also said they had put her in danger by allowing firearms on the property. The civil case has paused until Barisone's criminal charges are resolved.

Police were called to the sprawling, 53-acre property six times in the days leading up to the shooting. Barisone, in a lawsuit filed in July, said nearly a dozen Washington Township police officers disregarded his and his family's repeated 911 calls in which they expressed fears over Kanarek's violence. A Superior Court judge in Morris County dismissed the suit in November, finding there was no support for any claims of civil rights violations.

