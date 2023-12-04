Barn on notorious Conjuring House property catches fire around midnight. Cause unknown

A barn caught fire around midnight at The Conjuring House — the notorious Rhode Island home where legends of hauntings inspired the horror film “The Conjuring.”

The flames erupted from within the barn during the “early morning hours” Monday, Dec. 4, in Burrillville, The Conjuring House wrote on Facebook.

The cause is still unknown, according to the post.

Several local fire departments were called to help the Harrisville Fire Department with the blaze, the Pascoag Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

In one photo shared by the department, flames are seen on the roof of the barn as smoke billows into the air and surrounds the structure.

Fire at The Conjuring House barn.

The barn survived the fire and is still standing after firefighters responded, The Conjuring House’s Facebook post said.

Cody Desbiens, the director of operation at The Conjuring House, told the TV station WJAR that employees smelled smoke near the barn before midnight.

“Thankfully, staff jumped straight into action, and fire fighters were able to contain and put out the flames,” the Facebook post said.

The barn underwent recent renovations to host events and projects, Desbiens told WJAR.

According to the house’s Facebook post, they are awaiting more information regarding the cause of the fire and “next steps for repairs.”

“The house itself is fine, and the spirits within it are okay, as well,” the post continued.

The Conjuring House hosts different events, including house tours, overnight paranormal investigations and even “Ghamping” — “GHost + Camping,” according to its website.

In 2019, the property was purchased to host investigations and tours, the website says. A new owner bought the property in 2022 to continue the business.

Burrillville is about 25 miles northwest of Providence.

