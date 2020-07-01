Barnana® Launches Category First, Plantain Tortilla Chips

New Plantain Tortilla Chips Now Available Ahead of July 4th Weekend Online for Snackers Across America

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barnana®, a pioneer in the natural food space for its unique upcycled banana and plantain-based snacks, is launching its newest product nationwide, Plantain Tortilla Chips in Himalayan Pink Salt and Lime & Sea Salt flavors just in time for July 4th food spreads this coming weekend. The new chips are now available nationwide via the 'shop' page on Barnana.com and on Amazon. Barnana's tortilla chips are a category first as they're the first tortilla-style chip made from plantains instead of corn. This difference results in a more delicate flavor that's irresistible straight from the bag or perfect when paired with guacamole, salsas and dips.

Barnana Plantain Tortilla Chips Himalayan Pink Salt More

Barnana Plantain Tortilla Chips Himalayan Pink Salt mirror the seasoning of the brand's top-selling Organic Ridged Plantain Chip flavor that's created a cult-like following among Barnana fans, while Barnana Plantain Tortilla Chips Lime & Sea Salt are the perfect combo of zesty citrus and sea salt.

"Tortilla chips are a part of American culture and gatherings throughout the year," said Barnana founder Caue Suplicy. "We noticed that there was an opportunity for healthier options that also tastes great and could hold up to dipping in salsas and guacamoles. So, we created a tortilla chip that met and exceeded our standards with the help of plantains."

Each bag contains golden brown triangular chips made from delicately seasoned ground plantains cooked in 100% avocado oil for the perfect crunch to satisfy any salty craving. The Plantain Tortilla Chips are a plant-based snack made with premium recognizable ingredients, and are GMO, Grain and Gluten Free with 0 grams of sugar. Both flavors are available online in 4oz bags for $23.99 for a 6-pack ($3.99 a bag).

With the debut of the Plantain Tortilla Chips, Barnana is also getting a fresh new look and logo designed by internationally recognized Brazilian graffiti artist and illustrator, Speto. The Barnana logo will now be accompanied by "Nana," a whimsical, playful monkey as a way to help bring awareness to Barnana's important mission of reducing food waste and promoting regenerative agriculture in the Amazon. Speto developed this banana-loving monkey based on the endangered Spider Monkey found in the tropical rainforest of Central and South America, the region in the world where Barnana plantains and bananas are sourced, and an area the brand has continuously invested in to protect local wildlife and habitat through several conservation groups.

A certified B-Corporation, Barnana works with and supports organic regenerative and fair farming practices with indigenous communities in South America. The company is currently in the process of assisting with the organic certification of 1400 family plantain farms in South America. Furthermore, since Barnana was founded more than seven years ago, Barnana has saved over 100 million bananas from going to waste by upcycling "imperfect" fruit into delicious snacks. Helping catalyze a broader upcycling movement, Barnana is a founding member of the recently formed Upcycled Food Association (UFA). The association's goal is to educate consumers about the critical climate benefits of reducing food waste and explaining the important difference between 'upcycled' and 'recycled.'