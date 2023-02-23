Barnardsville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in stabbing death

Ryan Oehrli, Asheville Citizen Times
The front of the Buncombe County Courthouse on Jan. 31, 2023.
ASHEVILLE - A local man pleaded guilty Feb. 20 in Buncombe County Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter for a stabbing death, according to Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams’ office.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office charged Charles David Jackson, 40, of Barnardsville, with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 37-year-old Jason Hartzell in April 2020, the Citizen Times previously reported.

Jackson will be imprisoned 57-81 months, Williams’ office said in a tweet.

“Victim Jason Hartzell was stabbed and killed while engaging in mutual combat with Jackson following a months’ long dispute,” the tweet said.

The two’s dispute was a story “as old as Chaucer,” Jackson’s defense attorney, Sean Devereux, told the Citizen Times.

Hartzell and Jackson, who were neighbors in a small Barnardsville trailer park, were arguing over a woman, Devereux said.

“I think it was a fair resolution,” the attorney said of the plea.

