This barndominium is perfect for Kentucky hunters and for sale — but what is it?

Among dome-shaped estates and trailers for the rich, another elaborate home trend has become popular this year.

They’re called “barndominiums”— and one in Kentucky has been listed for $338,000 .

If the portmanteau sounds familiar, it’s because it’s a combo of barn and condominium or, rather, a traditional house.

“The barndominium trend soared in popularity thanks to home improvement shows and design magazines that showcased the homes’ unique blend of rustic-meets-industrial aesthetics and breezy living spaces,” Realtor.com says.

“Barndominiums aren’t just easy on the eyes—they’re also known for their durability and energy efficiency, as well as their ability to be customized to suit the needs and preferences of the homeowners.”

This particular one listed for $338,000 in Foster, Kentucky, is both efficient and charming.

“The perfect country getaway!! 44+/- acres with a 2 bedroom barndominium right off the AA!” the listing on Realtor says. “Very well taken care of inside and out! All appliances stay.”

Features include:

Central air

Electric furnace

Wood-burning stove

City water

Basement storage

Trek deck

And yes, there is one bathroom in the 732-square-foot home.

Foster is about 65 miles north of Lexington.

