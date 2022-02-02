Barnegat bus aide's 'inappropriate' behavior under investigation after videos circulate

BARNEGAT - A bus aide is under investigation by Barnegat school administrators after multiple videos were posted to social media of her "questionable and inappropriate" bus behavior,the district superintendent said.

Cell phones and bus cameras recorded the aide's behavior and conversations with students on Tuesday afternoon while she rode the bus during the high school and middle school bus runs, Superintendent Brian Latwis said.

Some of the videos recorded by students were posted to a Barnegat-focused Facebook community and appeared to show the woman mocking students' style of speaking, calling a student a four-letter pejorative, and sitting in the center isle of the bus.

Latwis said he had reviewed about two hours of bus video recorded from different angles and that administrators were investigating.

The aide, who was not identified, was not working on a bus on Wednesday while the investigation continued, he said.

"In no way, shape or form does the district condone that type of behavior," the superintendent told an Asbury Park Press reporter on Wednesday.

The incident was also reported to Barnegat police, who investigated and found no evidence that the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Latwis said. She does not face charges, he said.

The students were not in any physical danger, he added.

Barnegat Police did not immediately return a call for comment.

Latwis notified parents of the incident in a letter on Wednesday.

"Surveillance video from the district's on-bus monitoring system, along with video footage shared by students who were on the bus, appears to show questionable and inappropriate behavior by this individual," he said in the letter. "That person was not assigned to that bus and not working at the time. "The aide was walking to her afternoon bus route shift when she was picked up by a driver who saw her walking in the snow, Latwis said to the Asbury Park Press. Barnegat bus drivers will pick up aides on bus routes as a courtesy if the employee does not have transportation to work, he said.

Former school board member Rafael Adorno said Tuesday's incident represents a systemic problem with Barnegat's school bus system and its policies.

Staff shortages have resulted in frequently late and overcrowded buses, he said. Also, a reconfiguration of schools in 2020 resulted in additional strain on the department, he said.

"They need to do an overhaul of the (transportation) department," Adorno said.

Latwis said the school has added state-of-the-art GPS systems to monitor driver locations and speed, as well as multiple cameras on each bus to record activity.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is not only our responsibility — it's our priority," he said in the letter to parents.

Latwis said employees would receive more information on proper protocols for transporting students. Staff members, who undergo background and reference checks prior to being hired, already receive training on how to appropriately interact with students, he said.

"As we continue our own internal investigation, we assure you that the entire incident is under review and that the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken once complete," the superintendent told parents in his letter. "The district's personnel policies and state law prevent us from releasing certain details about this incident. However, we will continue to provide full transparency and update the community when appropriate."

Latwis encouraged parents to report or share any future concerns directly with school officials.

