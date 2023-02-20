Barnegat man didn't return car after test drive, went to Atlantic City casino, police say

A Barnegat man who went to a Stafford dealership for a morning test drive of a new car instead took off to an Atlantic City casino, and failed to return the car, police said.

Jason DeAngelo, 47, of Barnegat Township was charged Saturday with third-degree unlawful taking of means of conveyance in Stafford Township, authorities said, and second-degree eluding out of Tuckerton Borough.

On Saturday around 8:15 p.m., Stafford Police received a call that a 2023 white GMC Sierra had not been returned to the Barlow GMC car dealership after an 11 a.m. test drive, according to Stafford Police.

Shortly after DeAngelo left the dealership for his test drive, Stafford Police said the vehicle was seen by the Tuckerton Borough Police Department on Route 539, and they tried to stop the car. DeAngelo did not stop and continued south on the parkway, and Tuckerton Police didn't pursue the vehicle any further.

With this information, Stafford Police were able to track DeAngelo and the vehicle to the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City, authorities said. They found the car, unoccupied, in the casino's parking garage.

DeAngelo was found in the Tropicana and arrested without incident, according to police. He was later taken to Ocean County Jail and is pending a future appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Barnegat man took test drive car to casino, say police