Barnegat man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fentanyl overdose

TOMS RIVER - A Barnegat man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday, admitting that he supplied heroin and fentanyl to a woman in Point Pleasant who later died from an overdose, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Curtis Geathers, 37, of Barnegat, is expected to be sentenced to four years in state prison and will be subject to the state’s No Early Release Act for his crime when he next appears before state Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski on July 22, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Related: Barnegat man sold fentanyl-laced heroin used in deadly overdose: Prosecutor

A plea agreement with the defendant was reached with the approval of the victim’s family, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim — whose name was not released by authorities — died on Jan. 12, 2019 at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick.

More: Ocean County homicide by heroin: Four dealer suspects charged

Geathers also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of fentanyl possession with intent to distribute, for which the Prosecutor’s Office said it will recommend a concurrent sentence of five years in state prison.

He has been in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River since his arrest on Feb. 7, 2019.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Ashley Angelo supervised the case for the state of New Jersey.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Barnegat NJ overdose: guilty manslaughter plea, admits supplying drugs