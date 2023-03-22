Barnegat woman charged with arson after own home burned and killed pet bird

BARNEGAT - A Barnegat woman has been charged with aggravated arson after intentionally starting a fire at her own residence that left a pet bird dead, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Wednesday.

Lisa Ziobro, 44, was charged with two counts of aggravated arson and four counts of arson, Billhimer said.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Barnegat Township police and firefighters responded to a structure fire on Waterfall Lane, according to the announcement. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and the family dog was rescued and unharmed. A pet bird couldn't be rescued and died in the fire.

Bryan Huntenburg, a spokesperson for the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, said he did not know how many people lived at the residence with Ziobro.

The prosecutor said that an investigation found two separate fires had been intentionally set by Ziobro. The first fire was on a mattress in a bedroom and the second on a shower curtain.

She was taken to Barnegat Township Police Headquarters and then transported to the Ocean County Jail where she awaits a detention hearing, Billhimer said.

