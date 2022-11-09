Barnes concedes Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes conceded in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race as incumbent Ron Johnson was declared the winner in the crucial election.
Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastMitch McConnell was right: “candidate quality” was a problem.It’s still too soon to say, as of this writing, exactly where congressional majorities will fall once all the votes are tallied. But it’s already amply clear, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis has argued, that the GOP blew its chance at a classic out-party midterms sweep, and that its underperformance—concentrated, with some notable exceptions, among MAGA candidates—signaled the general elect
Sen. Ron Johnson's lead over Democrat Mandela Barnes was large enough after all the votes from Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin had been counted that Barnes couldn't close the gap. The AP determined that there were no more votes left to count in Democrat-leaning counties like Milwaukee and Dane and that Barnes couldn't catch up with the votes left to be tallied elsewhere. Barnes and Johnson got personal in the closing days of the race.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison faced a tight reelection race but won his contest, called Wednesday by The Associated Press, in a campaign that focused heavily on public safety.
Early Wednesday morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed supporters in Detroit to thank them for their support and ask for patience as the final votes are counted.
Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, won reelection easily Tuesday, defeating a Republican opponent who has never held elected office. Wyden, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, chairs the powerful U.S. Senate Finance Committee and also sits on the Energy and Natural Resources, Budget and Intelligence Committees. As legislative accomplishments, he points to his work on clean energy tax credits — including a key role in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — prescription drug price reduction measures, tax reform and boosting the semiconductor manufacturing industry.
Todd Young wins in Indiana, and the race in Wisconsin is too close to call.
"He lost 2020," said the former staffer, "He's losing seats that were winnable this time, it's time to look toward what the future might look like."
There were some crucial results still to come in the 2022 midterm elections as Wednesday dawned. But some lessons were already clear after a dramatic night. Here are the top five takeaways. A better night than expected for Democrats Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) held onto her Senate, fending off a challenge from Republican Don Bolduc…
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFor the second time in two years, the balance of power in Washington could come down to a runoff election in the state of Georgia.On Wednesday, multiple news networks projected that neither Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) nor Republican candidate Herschel Walker would surpass the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff under the state’s election rules. With the vast majority of votes tallied, Warnock maintained a slim lead of less t
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, CBS News reported that Luna had 60% of the total votes counted so far, with 542,623, while Villanueva had 40% of the total votes counted so far, with 358,147.
Both U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and challenger Mandela Barnes said they would wait for all the votes to be counted.
Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson are both holding onto very slim leads.
(Bloomberg) -- GOP Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has won a third term, defeating Democrat Mandela Barnes and handing Republicans a chance to take control of the 50-50 Senate.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried's FTX Empire Faces US Probe Into Client Funds
Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes had hoped to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, whose favorability rating sat around 37% in June
It wasn't a 'red wave,' but history will show that election night was better for Republicans than they realize. The party has a future beyond Trump.
Republican Lauren Boebert was locked in a tight race Wednesday in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen. Boebert's contest in Colorado's sprawling 3rd Congressional District was being watched nationally as Republicans try to flip control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections. The Donald Trump loyalist established herself as a partisan flashpoint in Washington, D.C., in her first term, and had been favored to win reelection after redistricting made the conservative and mostly rural conservative district more Republican.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will win reelection in Wisconsin, fending off a serious challenge from Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, ABC News projects. With 94% of the vote reporting on Wednesday morning, Johnson had 51% of the vote, followed by Barnes with 49%. Johnson was viewed by race observers and assessments like FiveThirtyEight as one of the most vulnerable GOP lawmakers on the ballot this cycle after the battleground state flipped for Joe Biden in 2020.
