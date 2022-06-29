Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Barnes Group (NYSE:B), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Barnes Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$150m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$282m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Barnes Group has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Barnes Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Barnes Group's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Barnes Group, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Barnes Group to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Barnes Group's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Barnes Group is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 44% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

