Barnes Group (NYSE:B) shareholders have endured a 15% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shareholders, since the share price is down 19% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 67%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 9.6% in thirty days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Barnes Group

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, Barnes Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 15% each year. In comparison the 7% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Barnes Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Barnes Group will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Barnes Group, it has a TSR of -15% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.2% in the last year, Barnes Group shareholders lost 15% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you would like to research Barnes Group in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

We will like Barnes Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Janus Henderson Group plc ( NYSE:JHG ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Why You Won't Want to Overlook This High-Yield Industrial REIT

    Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) often seems overshadowed. While it's the second-largest real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on industrial properties, its market cap is $100 billion less than sector behemoth Prologis (NYSE: PLD). Further, some of its smaller rivals seem to get more attention from investors due to their faster growth rates or market focus.

  • AT&T Sets More Details For WarnerMedia Spinoff Ahead Of Discovery Merger

    AT&T has firmed up more details of its spinoff of WarnerMedia, which is poised to combine with Discovery in a $43 billion merger. In an SEC filing, the telecom giant said it will issue its shareholders a special dividend on April 5. For each share of AT&T common stock, holders will get 0.24 share in […]

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

    Stocks that generate solid dividends play a key role in a portfolio, but dividend income has become even more important to investors in this period of market volatility and uncertainty. Or the dividend can be reinvested in the stock -- which, in times like this, could be at a discounted price. The other attractive quality about a good dividend stock is that it is typically a long-established, stable, often blue-chip company that might be boring when the market is hot but looks good in times like these.

  • Amazon Stock Split: 3 Companies That Should Follow Suit

    Amazon recently announced a stock split, its first since 1999. The benefit of a stock split is that it can make a high-priced stock feel more accessible, especially to investors who can't or don't want to buy fractional shares. A stock split also puts a company into the news for positive reasons -- namely that its business is doing well and its share price has risen enough where a split makes sense; you wouldn't expect to see a stock split from a company whose shares are trading at just $100.

  • These 3 Stocks Aren't Large Caps Yet, but They Each Could Make $1 Billion in Sales in 2022

    Many years ago, it was decided that the definition of a "small cap" should be a company with a valuation under $2 billion. In this roundtable, three Fool contributors were asked to focus on healthcare companies with market caps under $10 billion, and pick out ones that they expect can deliver $1 billion in sales in 2022. Taylor Carmichael (Vir Biotechnology): With just a $3.3 billion market cap, Vir transitioned last year from being a risky clinical-stage biotech without any drugs on the market into a world-beater than has already brought in $1 billion in sales.

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • The US dollar's global standing as the top reserve currency has lost ground to China's yuan and others, says IMF

    The dollar share of international reserves has declined over the past two decades, while the yuan has gained ground, according to an IMF report.

  • Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

    MARK HULBERT Don’t fall into the trap of believing the U.S. stock market’s spectacular return over the past two years represents the new normal. Not only will the market’s return in coming months likely be a lot lower than it was over the past two years, the odds are good that its return will be well-below average.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio vows to expand to more countries this year

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. late Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly above Wall Street expectations, vowing to make 2022 a year of "reacceleration" for its business and to sell its EVs in more countries.

  • Buy These 3 Top-Ranked Vanguard Funds for 2022

    VWELX, VNYTX and VFISX are expected to outperform their peers in 2022.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $81.45, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day.

  • Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?

    Nio stock has rallied hard from last week's low. With the EV producer's earnings report on deck, can it continue higher?

  • The Kohl's Bidding War Gets Serious

    Four bidders are interested in buying Kohl's. Will any of them offer enough money to entice the company's board?

  • Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Cardano falls

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Friday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 3.00% to $10.95. Cardano (ADAUSD) led the decreases with a 2.

  • Russian Tycoons Add $3 Billion to Wealth as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow climbed on T

  • Legendary investor Bill Miller highlights 7 attractive bets for investors as markets grapple with uncertainty

    Miller touted tech leaders Amazon and Meta, value stocks over growth, the energy sector, and Chinese stocks.

  • BofA Coins New FANG Equivalent For Semiconductor Stocks, 'MANGO'

    BofA analyst Vivek Arya's recent discussions with investors about the U.S. Semiconductors sector have "overwhelmingly" been focused more on cycle worries such as peaking demand and rising Capex than company fundamentals. Arya coined a FANG equivalent, "MANGO," or Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) and ON Semiconductor Corp (NAS

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Apple a Decade Ago

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.