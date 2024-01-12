Barnes & Noble Bookstore reopening with a new design and a mom-and-pop philosophy

Book lovers have something to get excited about at Coconut Point.

The Estero shopping center's Barnes & Noble Bookstore - closed since March 2023 − finally reopens this month in its new location.

"We're very excited to get our doors open," says Janine Flanigan, senior director of store planning and design for the national bookstore chain.

The store is part of a rapid expansion by Barnes & Noble since 2019, when the chain was sold to hedge-fund firm Elliott Management and hired new CEO James Daunt.

Barnes & Noble is opening a new location at Coconut Point between Sephora and DSW. The store is set to open on January 17.

"We opened 31 stores last year ― more stores than we've opened in the last 10 years combined," Flanigan says. "We are planning to open 50 stores this year. It's very exciting."

Most of those stores ― including Coconut Point ― feature a new, more inviting design. That includes themed "rooms," lighter colors and a selection of books, toys and games based on what local customers want.

Here's what to expect at Southwest Florida's newest bookstore:

When will the new Barnes & Noble open at Coconut Point?

The new Barnes & Noble opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, in Coconut Point Plaza, 8052 Mediterranean Drive, Estero. It's located next to DSW and Ulta Beauty.

Acclaimed author Trish Doller will officially open the store by cutting a ribbon. Then she'll meet fans and sign copies of her books.

A sign on the door of the new Barnes & Noble location invites customers to their Grand Opening on January 17 at 9 am.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be back in service here in Coconut Point,” said store manager Shelia Berth in a news release. “Our booksellers have a real passion for what they do, and have been enthusiastic about setting up a bookstore with our local readers in mind."

What's up with that new Barnes & Noble design?

The new location ― while about half the size of the previous one ― showcases the chain's well-received new bookstore design.

"The design is very different," Flanigan says. "It's very modular."

Barnes & Noble's new bookstores feature a modular design, including this store in New York's Upper East Side. Tall bookshelves divide the store into themed "rooms."

By modular, Flanigan means the store is divided into various "rooms" or nooks using tall bookcases to create walls. Each room has a different theme ― such as cookbooks or children's books ― plus tables, chairs and other fixtures.

The design also uses much lighter-colored wood and paint. Instead of the previous dark green paint, the store features a pale pink color called Victorian lace.

"We're much lighter, much more open," Flanigan says. "It's really creating a much brighter store."

The smaller store is about 11,000 square feet, compared to about 25,000 at the previous location, she says.

What happened to the old Barnes & Noble at Coconut Point?

The former Coconut Point bookstore closed in March 2023 because its lease had expired, Flanigan says. The landlord, Simon Property Group, was redeveloping that part of the shopping center.

"We worked with the landlord to try to find another location within the center that would benefit both of us…" Flanigan says. "We wanted to stay in the market. This was the space that was available to us, so we took advantage of it."

Barnes & Noble employees are getting their new store ready at Coconut Point. The store is set to open on January 17.

True, the store is much smaller than before, Flanigan says. But it did give Barnes & Noble a chance to show off its new look.

"It really does create an opportunity to build our new store in our new design, which we are very happy with," Flanigan says.

How has Barnes & Noble grown since 2019?

The country's biggest bookstore chain has been growing rapidly since its new CEO took over in 2019. And store sales have been "exceptionally strong," according to the news release.

The company credits much of that success to its new design and its strategy of giving more control to store managers. As with traditional mom-and-pop bookstores, managers now have more freedom to stock their stores with the books, toys and games their local customers want.

The company's growth follows 15 previous years of store closings and diminishing sales. Barnes & Noble now operates more than 600 U.S. bookstores.

The chain opened more new bookstores last year than it did the entire decade from 2009-2019, according to the news release.

Not all the stores are downsized, like the one at Coconut Point. New stores have ranged in size from about 4,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet, Flanigan says.

"Our new design and new model gives us the flexibility to be in different spaces based on what's available," she says.

How can you find out more about the new Barnes & Noble?

To learn more about the Coconut Point store and upcoming events, call 239-427-1799 or visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/3456.

You can also follow the store on social media @bncoconutpoint.

