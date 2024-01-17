Barnes & Noble reopens in Roxbury after 4 years as part of remodeled Shops at Ledgewood

ROXBURY — Four long years after Andrea Stevens' last trip to her favorite bookstore, she happily settled into a chair Wednesday morning at the township's brand-new Barnes & Noble store and leafed through a copy of Weird NJ magazine.

"It broke my heart when they left," Stevens said, referring to the bookseller's exit from the nearly empty Ledgewood Mall in 2020. "I was so upset. They just closed out of nowhere."

Barnes & Noble was among the last tenants to abandon the mall along Route 10, which by that time had seen its Macy's and Walmart anchor stores demolished. The property has since been renovated and renamed the Shops at Ledgewood Commons. On Wednesday, Barnes & Noble cut the ceremonial ribbon for its venue, which is bordered by DSW Shoes and Ulta Beauty stores.

Elsewhere in the reimagined shopping center, the indoor concourse of the former 600,000-square-foot mall is gone. What remains is 470,000 square feet of shopping and dining destinations in a main building and additional pod sites. Macy's did not return, but Walmart, which closed in 2019, has since built a larger store on the property to replace its original location, the first Morris County Walmart, which opened in 1999.

New Ledgewood Barnes & Noble has a familiar face

A crowd of loyal former customers turned out for the grand reopening of Barnes & Noble at the Shops at Ledgewood Commons in Roxbury. The shopping center is a remake of the old Ledgewood Mall.

The reopening also marks the return former Barnes & Noble store manager Mary Videc, who left to run a New York store before the 2020 closure. She's back to steer the ship again.

"People have been knocking on the doors wanting to come in ever since we started to set up," she said. "The amount of enthusiasm when we opened the doors was wonderful. It was a great feeling after all the hard work."

Also on hand was author and New Jersey resident Amy Jo Burns, who was there to sign copies of her latest novel, "Mercury."

Barnes & Noble is in the midst of its biggest expansion in more than a decade. The company announced plans last year to open about 30 stores, including in spots it had previously abandoned. The chain opened a new outpost in Paramus in November, after shutting its previous location in the town earlier in the year.

"Everyone has been so incredibly excited about this store," she said. "The community is genuinely so thrilled that the store is here, and it's really cool to be a part of it. I feel very lucky."

Praise for a new layout

Casey Zipko of Hackettstown and her friends, Jasmine Polania of Dover and Missy L'Heritier of Parsippany, are former customers of the store who were among the many early shoppers there on Wednesday morning.

Zipko said she traveled to the Barnes & Noble stores in Morris Plains and East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, for the last four years. Polania was not a fan of the old Ledgewood mall store and preferred Morris Plains, but she likes the Ledgewood store's layout.

"I think it's beautiful," she said, holding a bag of book purchases. "It has what I want. And I'm buying more."

L'Heritier, a fan of murder mysteries, agreed. The new store is "a little more expansive and a really easy layout to navigate," she said.

Let's get Weird NJ

Mark Moran, left, and Mark Sceurman, right, of Weird NJ, joke with customer Earl Grosser at the grand reopening of the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Shops at Ledgewood Commons in Roxbury.

Fans of Weird NJ also showed up and lined up for an appearance by publishers Mark Moran and Mark Sceurman, who cheerfully signed books and magazines and took selfies with the customers.

"The old location was good, but this one is great, nice and tidy and clean," Sceurman said.

The Marks added they get some of their best story ideas from chatting up fans.

"People can contact us through social and email at any time, and they do," Moran said. "But at live events, no matter where we are, people come up to us and tell us these great stories. We communicate better in person."

