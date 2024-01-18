Barnstable citizens' group plans summit on offshore wind

Heather McCarron, Cape Cod Times
·5 min read

With many questions and concerns about offshore wind projects on their minds, the Save Greater Dowses Beach group — a grassroots citizens organization in Barnstable — is planning its "Close to the Wind" Summit later this month.

Described as "a gathering to bring together concerned voices to discuss the technology, wisdom and risks of offshore wind development," the conference will take place 1-5 p.m. at Hyport Conference Center, 35 Scudder Ave., Hyannis on Jan. 27.

The organizers have invited a panel of guest speakers to discuss issues related to offshore wind development, from offshore construction to power transmission, interconnection and concerns about offshore and onshore effects.

"The conference will focus attention on less harmful and costly ways to develop offshore wind energy while minimizing the damage and disruption to residents and businesses that operate offshore and onshore," according to publicity created by the citizens' group.

Airing their concerns

Save Greater Dowses Beach Steering Committee Chairwoman Susanne Conley said it's an important discussion to have because "no one has run this amount of power through little narrow residential streets before."

The citizens' experience with trying to communicate their concerns, and to get answers to questions, is the impetus behind organizing the summit, she said.

"I was inspired by some recent experiences with the regulatory apparatus in Massachusetts. I attended a meeting in Boston and I realized that there are so many groups opposing, for various reasons, both onshore and offshore ocean wind development," said Conley. "I just felt it was time to try to give voice to that."

She noted that "it's been very difficult to be taken seriously," with some characterizing the residents' concerns as non-issues and their efforts at speaking up as spreading "misinformation."

"The alarm is real," she said. "This is not made up."

"What we're entitled to do in this country is to question, to ask why things are happening and how they are happening," Conley said. "So, it just occurred to me we could have our own meeting."

'A different perspective on things.'

Save Greater Dowses Beach Steering Committee member Stacey Guenther noted there are many viewpoints, not only from their corner of Barnstable, that have not been heard but should be heard — like the 25-year veteran commercial fisherman who is among the guest speakers.

"Bringing all those voices together hasn't happened yet," she said, noting the conference "will give a different perspective on things."

What differentiates the summit from other community meetings that have been held so far, noted her husband and fellow steering committee member Hector Guenther, is that it's not organized by offshore wind proponents or town officials, and is not just Barnstable people.

While the impetus rises from Avangrid Renewables' proposals to land power cables for its Park City Wind project on Craigville Beach, and for its Commonwealth Wind project on Dowses Beach, the discussion is much bigger than that, he explained.

"This has a group of representatives from as far away as Virginia and Maine," he said. "They represent East Coast voices speaking out about offshore wind. This is a much broader group."

Conley said while there are many questions and concerns, the citizens aren't fundamentally against clean energy and are not climate change deniers. The citizens' point all along, she said, "has been that these things shouldn't be planned because they're easy or profit-making. They should be placed in a way where they're the least impactful on the environment."

She said Save Greater Dowses Beach members realize the issue goes beyond their beach and estuary.

RSVPs 'starting to roll in now.'

Among attendees at the summit will be local, state and federal officials, Conley said. The organizers are arranging to have the event recorded so those who are unable to attend can listen in. They are planning to provide a Zoom link, as well, but encourage people to attend in person if they are able, for ease of discussion.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and express their viewpoints.

Conley said the room they've booked at the conference center can hold up to 400 people. The RSVPs, she said, are "starting to roll in now." Anyone interested in attending should register by Jan. 20 to reserve a seat.

Guenther said the group is suggesting a $20 donation to help cover the cost of holding the event, as their funding — modest donations from supportive fellow citizens and out of their own pockets — is "very, very limited."

Who are the guest speakers?

There are 10 guest speakers scheduled to talk at the summit, from a variety of backgrounds. Among them is a citizen activist from Sandbridge, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where Avangrid is proposing to bring cables ashore from its Kitty Hawk Wind project.

"They (Sandbridge) are going through the same thing we are," said Conley. "We're going to be hearing as well from folks from Falmouth, and we'll be hearing from Barnstable Speaks."

Here is the full lineup:

  • Lisa Quattrocki Knight, co-founder and president of Green Oceans, a non-partisan community group focused on combating climate change without sacrificing biodiversity or the health of the ocean.

  • Jerry Leeman, of the New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association, a bi-partisan, non-profit organization committed to ocean conservation; with George Stover, association liaison.

  • Val Oliver and Amy DiSibio, of ACK for Whales, a Nantucket-based group concerned about negative impacts of offshore wind development on offshore waters.

  • David Buzanoski, president of the Falmouth Heights Maravista Neighborhood Association, a citizen's group focused on preserving and improving the residential character of the Falmouth Heights and Maravista neighborhoods.

  • Barnstable Speaks, a grassroots citizens group interested in helping other citizens understand what is happening in the community.

  • Joe Bourne, of Protect Sandbridge Beach, a coalition of concerned citizens with a focus on informing and educating stakeholders about the Kitty Hawk Wind Project.

  • Susanne Conley and Adam Mirick, of Save Greater Dowses Beach.

'Close to the Wind' Summit at a glance

Date: Jan. 27Time: 1-5 p.m.Place: Hyport Conference Center, 35 Scudder Avenue, Hyannis Registration: Reserve a place by Jan. 20 by emailing saveourbeach22@gmail.comZoom access: A Zoom link will be posted on savedowses.org and on the group's Facebook page: Save Greater Dowses BeachDonation: Donations of $20 at the door will be gratefully accepted but are not required. Checks are preferred, made out to Save Greater Dowses Beach. This covers event costs.Extras: Tea and coffeeMore information: Visit savedowses.org

Heather McCarron can be reached at hmccarron@capecodonline.com, or follow her on X @HMcCarron_CCT

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: 'A different perspective.' Barnstable group plans offshore wind summit

