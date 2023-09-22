Barnstable County jury issues decision on fatal 2019 stabbing in Hyannis

A 36-year-old man has been found guilty by a jury in a fatal 2019 stabbing in Hyannis, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced on Wednesday.

Nicholas Galanto, 36, who was listed as homeless at the time of his arrest, was convicted in Barnstable Superior Court of second-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to life in prison.

He was also sentenced to four to 4 1/2 years for the assault charge. He will not be eligible for parole for at least 24 years, after he's served his prison sentence for the assault charge and 20 years of the murder sentence.

Nicholas Galanto, in the photo, was convicted on Wednesday in Barnstable Superior Court of second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing death in 2019 in Hyannis. After police responded to reports of a stabbing on May 19, 2019, Brenden Flynn, 28, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and pronounced dead.

On May 19, 2019, around 10:38 p.m., Barnstable police received reports of a stabbing at the Village Green Park in Hyannis. Brenden Flynn, 28, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and pronounced dead, according the statement from Galibois.

Police later learned from another man that Galanto had swung a knife at him and Flynn. The second man defended himself and gave first aid to Flynn.

In a statement, Galibois thanked Barnstable police and the Massachusetts State Police detective unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office and expressed his sympathies to Flynn's family.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Jury issues decision on Galanto in 2019 fatal stabbing in Hyannis