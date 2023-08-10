Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office employee accused of waving gun at motorist in road rage incident

An investigation is underway after authorities say an employee of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on July 29.

Troopers responded to the area of Route 28 in Bourne around 2:45 p.m. after a motorist claimed the driver of a Ford Red Explorer was tailgating him on Route 25 eastbound in Wareham and waved a handgun at him in a threatening manner, according to State Police.

After collecting witness statements and interviewing both drivers, police charged 37-year-old Gregory Djaoen of New Bedford with assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to commit a crime.

Djaoen is a Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff, according to the department.

Troopers also seized the gun found on Djaoen prior to transporting him to the Bourne Barracks for booking. It is unclear if the firearm is department-issued.

Djaoen was scheduled for arraignment at Falmouth District Court.

He was placed on administrative leave and the sheriff’s office is conducting their own internal investigation into the matter.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

