Barnstable District Court to close temporarily to repair damage caused by flood

Barnstable County First District Court will close for 30 days beginning on Nov. 13 to allow work crews to repair damage to the building caused by flooding.

On Aug. 8, heavy rainfall caused damage courthouse at 3195 Main Street, Barnstable and the Orleans Second District Court at 237 Rock Harbor Road, Orleans, according to Elizabeth Albert, the county administrator.

With reported rainfall accumulation of 4.3 inches over less than an hour, both buildings suffered significant damage to walls, carpets and flooring, which will require demolition and restoration work.

When the flooding occurred there was an immediate emergency response and coordination by Barnstable County Facilities, Massachusetts Trial Courts, and consultant BluSky Restoration Contractors of Carver, which specializes in flood response and remediation.

“The emergency response and restoration are being performed under the direction of BluSky Restoration Contractors in accordance with local, state and federal requirements, regulations and best management practices,” said Albert.

According to Erika Gully-Santiago, Trial Court spokesperson at the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, restoration details are still being worked out for the Barnstable District Court building and are not yet finalized.

Restoration planning at the Orleans Second District Court is currently underway

It is anticipated that the Orleans Second District Court building will have to close temporarily for repairs but the details are not yet finalized, said Albert.

“The scope of work for restoration at this facility is still being finalized, so we don't yet have a firm date for when work will commence,” she said.

Once the plan is finalized, it will be executed as soon as possible in conjunction with the courts.

Robert Galibois, District Attorney for the Cape & Islands, said Friday that his office enjoys a strong working relationship with the trial court and will remain available to cooperate with the court for the administration of justice.

Rasheek Tabassum Mujib writes about healthcare and education. Reach her at rmujib@capecodonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Barnstable District Court closing for 30 days to repair flood damage