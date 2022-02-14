Barnstable Giving $10K To 10 Local Businesses

BARNSTABLE, MA — Barnstable town officials will award another round of federal grants to help local small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $10,000 grants will go to 10 small businesses in Barnstable. Town officials said grants will cover wages, rent, utility bills, loss of inventory and other fixed costs since Massachusetts implemented a state of emergency on March 10, 2020.

Businesses are chosen in order of application receipt. Applications are available online here and are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Paper copies are available at 491A Main St. in Hyannis and in the Planning and Development Department of Town Hall, 367 Main St.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., March 1. Applications can be dropped off at the locations above, or be emailed to elizabeth@hyannismainstreet.com.

The grant requirements for small businesses are listed below:

Must have an establishment in Barnstable and have no more than 5 employees

Business owners must be low- to moderate-income and self-certify their household income

Must have experienced at least a 25% revenue loss due to COVID-19 since March 10, 2020

Must have less than $2,000,000 in gross annual receipts

Must have no outstanding tax liens or legal judgments

Business owners must reside in and file their taxes in the USA

Franchises and chains are not eligible

Business owners cannot receive funds from another federal source for the same purpose

Business owners must comply with federal ERR requirements.

This article originally appeared on the Barnstable-Hyannis Patch